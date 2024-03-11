Anonymous donor gifts Calgary charity thousands of pieces of memorabilia

A Calgary charity is looking for help from the community to help it catalogue and organize a huge amount of movie, TV and sports collectables for a future auction.

The Calgary chapter of the Hope Mission says it was approached by a widow who wanted to donate a large assortment of memorabilia to the charity.

"The donor, who wishes to remain anonymous, and her late husband always valued the care of children and youth, and she wanted this legacy of sports and entertainment memorabilia to be used to benefit kids in Calgary," Hope Mission said in a release.

The donation includes trading cards, autographed photos, autographed baseballs, team jackets, celebrity photographs and even preserved copies of newspapers published around the time of historic events.

"Our mind was blown away that the lady brought in a whole bunch of items," said Tim Twin, community relations manager with the Hope Mission.

"We were going through and it's sports memorabilia of all kinds, movie and music memorabilia. Then, a couple weeks later, she brought in another load and we have everything from trading cards to old magazines."

All the items will eventually be sold to benefit the charity, but Twin first wants to be able to meet with someone who knows more about all of the items so they can be properly valued.

"(We want) somebody to come along side us, take a look and give us an idea of the value of some of these items so that we can either look at listing on the Internet for sale or perhaps bringing in an auction house or something like that," he said.

Among some of the items are a 1955 World Series jacket featuring the Brooklyn Dodgers and a baseball, autographed by both Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr., which also included a certificate of authenticity.

"I can't imagine what that would mean to somebody," Twin said.

In all, there are hundreds of items that the Hope Mission will eventually sell, as well as thousands of trading cards that he hopes will also bring in money to help the charity continue with its work.

Officials are looking for a person who can help appraise the items so they can either be sold privately or through an auction.

"This is going to be a little bit of an injection into some of the resources that we try to provide for our programs," Twin said, adding the charity does a lot to support youth and their families.

"One of the things that we try to do is mentor kids with a homework club once a week," he said.

"With the way that technology works in today's world, we'd love to set them up with some some little notebooks or something like that in house here so that we can do some research online and be able to help them out that way."

The donated items will also help pay for youth programs and meals at its HUB facility.

(With files from Tyler Barrow)