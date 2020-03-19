CALGARY -- In the age of COVID-19-imposed isolation, an app is here to help Albertans consult with doctors without leaving their home.

The Babylon app was created by Telus Health and first launched in British Columbia a year ago.

It allows people to use an artificial intelligence chat tool to check symptoms, book appointments, video conference with a doctor, as well as get prescriptions and referrals.

Upon signing up, app users are asked to verify their identity by taking photos of their government-issued ID and providing a selfie for comparison.

The services are covered by Alberta Health Care and all physicians who are available to consult with patients via video chat are licensed by the province.

Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro said the app is ready and available thanks to an "alternative relationship plan."

"It comes at a time when our health system is actively asking people to self-isolate as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic," he said in a statement.

"Using this app is an alternative to visiting physicians face-to-face when you’re not sure if your symptoms are related to the novel coronavirus or at any other time."