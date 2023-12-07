Armed robbers targeted 12 Calgary cannabis stores in past month: police
Calgary police are continuing the search for suspects involved in a series of violent armed robberies at multiple cannabis stores over the past month.
In a news release Thursday, police said there have been 12 cannabis store robberies in Calgary since Nov. 14.
During one incident, “suspects kicked the store clerk unconscious and brandished a knife,” police said.
Some of the other incidents involved a handgun and a hammer.
On Thursday, police released CCTV images of the suspects in hopes of identifying them. The suspects are described as males wearing dark clothing, hoodies with the hoods up, masks and gloves.
Police believe the stores are targeted for cash and cannabis that can be re-sold illegally.
Anyone with information about these incidents or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477, online or through the P3 Tips app.
