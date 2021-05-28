CALGARY -- A southern Alberta man is facing charges of manslaughter and break-and-enter in relation to a homicide in Fort Macleod earlier this week.

Police were called to a home in the southern Alberta town about 2:30 a.m. Monday where they found a man suffering injuries.

Officers attempted life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, however the man was declared deceased.

The victim has been identified as Linden Grier, 33.

Police arrested Cullen Tailfeathers, 25, on Thursday.

Tailfeathers was remanded into custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear in court next on June 2.