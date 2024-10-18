Attempted purse snatching at CrossIron Mills sees victim bear sprayed

CALGARY
    Suspects sought in attempted robbery at CrossIron Mills on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. (RCMP handout)
    RCMP are investigating an attempted robbery at CrossIron Mills mall that saw the victim bear sprayed.

    The incident happened near Entrance 3 on the mall's west side at 3:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024.

    Police say a man and two women "canvased the mall" before following the victim to the parking lot.

    A photo released by RCMP shows two women, one of whom is pushing a child in a stroller, walking alongside a man in a mask, dark jeans and a black hoodie.

    It is alleged the women entered a silver four-door sedan with the child as the man bear-sprayed the victim, attempting to steal her purse.

    "The suspect then fled northbound to the awaiting silver sedan and departed with the female associates and child," RCMP said in a news release.

    Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any further information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

    Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

