Avalanche warning extended for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay national parks and Kananaskis Country

Avalanche Canada is extending a special avalanche warning through to Sunday, March 10.

This warning, which was issued Feb. 29, applies to Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks and Kananaskis Country.

Avalanche Canada says weak layers established early last month are now buried anywhere from 40 to 100 centimetres deep and an avalanche could be triggered easily.

With clear skies and warmer temperatures expected over the next week, experts are urging caution.

For up-to-date conditions, visit avalanchecanada.ca.