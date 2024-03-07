CALGARY
Calgary

    • Avalanche warning extended for Banff, Yoho, Kootenay national parks and Kananaskis Country

    File photo of avalanche warning (CTV News) File photo of avalanche warning (CTV News)
    Share

    Avalanche Canada is extending a special avalanche warning through to Sunday, March 10.

    This warning, which was issued Feb. 29, applies to Banff, Yoho, and Kootenay national parks and Kananaskis Country.

    Avalanche Canada says weak layers established early last month are now buried anywhere from 40 to 100 centimetres deep and an avalanche could be triggered easily.

    With clear skies and warmer temperatures expected over the next week, experts are urging caution.

    For up-to-date conditions, visit avalanchecanada.ca.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News