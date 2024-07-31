B.C. man convicted of dangerous driving in crash that killed couple near Calgary

A B.C. man has been convicted of dangerous driving in a crash that killed a couple west of Calgary nearly three years ago.

Christopher Boucha, 50, of New Westminster, B.C., was driving a five-tonne moving truck on the Trans-Canada Highway near Cochrane, Alta., in August 2021.

The truck crossed the centre line, hitting an Invermere, B.C., couple’s car head-on, killing them instantly. The collision caused a chain reaction crash that injured two others.

Boucha had been on the road for much longer than the law allowed for large truck drivers and admitted he was tired when he crashed.

The family of John and Glenys Fox, the couple that died in the crash, were at court in Calgary on Wednesday for the judge’s decision.

“Probably the closure just starts now, this has been overwhelming our life for almost three years,” Kevin Fox, John and Glenys’ son, said Wednesday.

“The decision is clearly the right one, how it took three years is somewhat amazing to us.”

A date for sentencing is still being determined.