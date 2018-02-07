Premier John Horgan responded to Premier Rachel Notley’s latest salvo in the heated dispute between Alberta and B.C. on Wednesday, saying that he would not be announcing any sanctions against his eastern neighbours.

Horgan, speaking at a news conference in Victoria, said that he has spoken with Notley and Justin Trudeau and expressed that he is keeping his province’s best interests at heart.

"I take that very seriously, and I will be resolute in protecting the interests of this great province. And nor will I be distracted by the events that are taking place in other jurisdictions."

On Tuesday, Notley announced that she would be moving ahead with a penalty against B.C. over a proposal the Horgan government made last month to limit the increase the flow of diluted bitumen into the province.

Many saw the move as an attack on Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline, a project that already acquired federal approval in November 2016.

Notley called B.C.’s actions ‘unconstitutional’ and moved ahead with a number of penalties; first, the suspension of talks regarding the sale of B.C. electricity and then an end to importing B.C. wine.

"This is one good step to waking B.C. up to the fact that they can't attack our industry without a response from us," said Notley at a news conference on Tuesday. "The Alberta Gaming and Liquor Control Board will put an immediate halt to the import of B.C. wine into Alberta."

Horgan says the proposals about bitumen came from his conversations with British Columbians and intentions to answer their questions about the consequences of a catastrophic spill.

“I believe that is well within our jurisdiction, we have legal support for that review. I have to say that the actions of the Premier of British Columbia are consistent with trade agreements that we have signed province to province as well as nationally.”

He added that he had no intention of retaliatory action against Alberta and dispelled the rumours about a possible ban on beef.

Horgan added that he is keeping on contact with growers and even suggested there are other markets, including those overseas that are interested in B.C. products.

“I will say that our office has been in touch with the wine institute and other suppliers, as well Lana Popham, our Minister of Agriculture, has been reaching out to growers across the Okanagan to say we stand with our wine industry; it is a quality product.”

Horgan called Notley’s actions ‘provocative’ while his were not.

“I would suggest that issuing a press release, talking about our intentions to consult with British Columbians, it’s not provocative, it’s not starting anything. The Premier of Alberta has taken a course, but I’m not going to be distracted by that.”

Meanwhile, a number of Albertans have already taken up the cause, flooding social media with a #BoycottBC hashtag that highlights how people are turning their back on the province, scrapping vacation plans and spurning all B.C. products.

Cory Morgan, who owns a pub in Priddis, says he’s on board with the idea, removing all B.C. offerings from his menu.

“It’s mostly symbolic, but I’m certain that B.C. producers aren’t liking seeing this and hearing this. These are small craft outfits and every sale helps and makes a difference to them.”

Morgan says he will have no problem making the ban permanent, if it comes to that.

But not everyone is on Alberta’s side in the dispute.

Todd Buhler, who runs Epic Imports in Chestermere, says a good proportion of his business comes from B.C. products.

He says that his bottom line will suffer as a result of Notley’s ban.

“The damage is done instantly, no matter what,” he says. “Even if it stops tomorrow, I have to go back in and re-sell my brands back into every liquor store.”

Businesses in Field, B.C., about two hours west of Calgary, say they wouldn’t be surprised if there is an increase in the number of Albertans showing up to pick up their favourite wines.

“If the ban in B.C. wine continues, we are going to be the epicenter of people coming through and I better order more wine, right?” said Flint Palmer, the manager of Truffle Pig Bistro.

Palmer says that he thinks the ban is just the product of political posturing and doesn’t want it to last very long for the sake of the wineries.

“The small independent wine makers, family-run businesses; this is their only livelihood. I don’t think that is a fair thing.”

Notley, in a video statement posted on her Twitter account, said that the boycott of B.C. wine would not be the end of action her province will be taking.

“In the coming days, the Government of Alberta will be monitoring the situation and preparing further action. We’ll also be providing Albertans with additional tools to make your voices heard.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said he supports the pipeline and will continue to discuss the issue with both governments to make sure that Canada’s best interests are kept in mind.

(With files from Chris Epp, Alesia Fieldberg and Brad Macleod)