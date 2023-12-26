Balmy Boxing Day sends Calgarians outside to enjoy spring-like conditions

Soak it all in – the sun is shining and many Calgarians are off work for the holidays, with the weather playing nice this year in large part due to an El Niño winter.

Families were out around the city going for walks, ice skating and taking in nature.

With daily high temperatures expected to stay above freezing headed into the new year, there could be more snow melt and even warmer days to get outside.

The drier temperatures remain an issue in southern Alberta with fire advisories in place.

Lethbridge County and the River Valley remain under a fire advisory due to dry, windy and warm conditions.

In the county, “permit holders are reminded that burning cannot take place when wind speeds are over 25 kilometres per hour,” read a release.

“If conditions persist, the County may impose a fire ban or restriction at any time, in which case any active burns must be immediately extinguished.”