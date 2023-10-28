Banff Centre dispute over succession process led to firing of board: Waterous

The outgoing board chair of the Banff Centre said the latest turmoil at the arts and leadership hub was due to a dispute over the succession process in 2022.

Adam Waterous, the Banff Centre board chair, was fired Friday by the province along with the rest of the board and replaced by Paul Baay, a temporary administrator.

In an interview with CTV News, Waterous explained that outgoing Banff Centre President and CEO Janice Price was advised in early 2022 that she was not permitted to participate in the succession process that resulted in the hiring of Chris Lorway as the new CEO.

However, Waterous said he was advised in October, 2022 by Banff Centre general counsel David Cox that Price was engaging in the succession process, which technically was a conflict of interest.

When Waterous advised Price that she was in conflict, she said she would continue to participate in the succession process.

"Once I had been advised by the general counsel that she was participating in the CEO succession process – which is a conflict of interest – I had a fiduciary duty as chair to advise her that her participation on the CEO succession process was a conflict of interest," Waterous said.

Price maintained that Waterous didn't have the authority to advise her that she was in conflict and therefore his statements to her constituted harassment.

CTV News reached out to Price, who indicated she didn't wish to do an interview.

The newly-appointed administrator, Baay, "will review internal processes and policies at the Banff Centre and take on the responsibilities of the board of governors until a new chair and board can be appointed," the ministry of advanced education said in a press release.

Minister of Advanced Education Rajan Sawhney said the government appreciated the service of the former board members, including the chair, government appointees and board of governor appointees.

"They have given their time and attention to furthering this important institution, and their collective contributions have positively positioned the Banff Centre for future success," she said in a statement.

"This change offers an opportunity to focus on a refreshed future for the Banff Centre."