Banff-Kananaskis riding could go down to the wire as UCP aims to hold seat

Danielle Smith and the United Conservative Party aim to get their hands on every rural Alberta seat in this provincial election, but one riding that could slip from their grasp is Banff-Kananaskis.

The voting area located west of Calgary includes the large communities of Banff and Canmore and contains the entirety of Banff National Park and Kananaskis Country.

It's a seat currently held by the UCP's Miranda Rosin, who won in 2019 with just 51 per cent of the vote, but pollsters suggest the 2023 race is neck and neck with the NDP’s Sarah Elmeligi.

The Banff-Kananaskis riding was created in 2017 when Cochrane moved into a new riding with Airdrie, but conservatives have historically dominated the area, having only lost the seat once before in 2015.

According to current projections from 338 Canada, the NDP is projected to slightly beat the UCP by a margin of 49 per cent to 47 per cent.

Some of the biggest issues on Rosin's radar, according to her campaign, include improvements to affordability, timely access to EMS and hospitals as well as the continued diversification of the economy.

Health care is also a major concern for Elmeligi, who echoed concerns about ambulances being able to respond to emergency situations in the area.

Her focus as an environmental scientist also includes the protection of the Eastern Slopes of the Rockies from future coal mining.

Both candidates also have opposing views on the Kananaskis Conservation Pass with Elmeligi looking to remove the pass implemented by the UCP, which currently charges for entry into the provincial park.

Rosin has defended the pass, noting it wouldn’t be right for others in the province who don't live in the Kananaskis area to have to pay extra taxes to support the park.

Voters who spoke with CTV News prior to polls closing on Monday highlighted a number of contested issues, with affordability at the top of most people’s minds.

"I'd like to see more protected areas around town, with the developments that keep popping up in Canmore, it's really a pressing issue, as well as affordable housing," said Canmore resident Alexandre Dupuis

Local teacher Emily Parkin says she wants whoever takes control of the provincial government to focus on education.

"Four years ago, teachers were told this, and it was actually an election promise, that pensions wouldn’t be touched and I don’t think that was upheld," she said.

The need for better health-care support was also highlighted by Canmore resident Rachael Hanakowski, who says she feels like the current system is falling apart.

"The extended wait times in the emergency departments are ridiculous and it really puts a strain on the health-care system."