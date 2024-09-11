CALGARY
    • Banff Mountie charged in break-and-enter

    A Banff RCMP officer is facing charges following a break-and-enter at a hotel room nearly two years ago.

    Const. Garret Claxton was charged on Sept. 4 following an Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) investigation into an incident on Oct. 23, 2022.

    In a news release, ASIRT said Claxton broke into a hotel room occupied by two women that he had been socializing with earlier that evening.

    Claxton is expected in court on Sept. 25.

    No more information is being released since the matter is before the courts.

