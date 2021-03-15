CALGARY -- The Calgary Flames took the first edition of the Battle of Alberta, beating the Oilers 6-4 on February 6th, but it's been all Edmonton since then.

The Oilers beat the Flames in back-to-back games on February 19th and 20th, the scores were 7-1 and 2-1. Then earlier this month, the Oilers took a 3-2 decision against the Flames.

The Flames are coming into this game looking like a much different team.

They're 2-0 under new head coach Darryl Sutter and are playing a faster game on the ice and not turning the puck over as much.

Josh Leivo, has scored two goals since Sutter took over from Geoff Ward behind the bench. He says under Sutter, you don't take any days off.

"So I think we knew that when he was coming in. We have a couple of guys who have had him before and, you know, told us to be ready," Leivo said.

"There's no passengers on this team. I think we come out the way we did the last couple of games with our start because I think that's really a key and we just play a full, solid 60 and we should have a good solid end of the run here."

BETTER DEFENSIVELY

The Flames have shored up things in their own end the last couple of games, allowing just two goals in their two game series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Defenceman Rasmus Andersson believes everyone on the team has been a little more dialed in.

"We've been playing more direct and we've been putting a few more pucks in and we've been playing quicker. When we play quicker and faster, usually that means you don't have to defend as much, so I think that's what we've been doing well."

BATTLE OF ALBERTA FEELS DIFFERENT

Sutter is from Viking, Alberta so he knows all about the Battle of Alberta. He says in a normal season the battle would take on a lot more significance for him because you would play less games against them.

He says this year it feels different.

"I think with the way the schedule is this year and, you know, basically jamming games down guys’ throats it's like you play the game and move on to the next one," Sutter said.

"The opponent is not, especially for me right now, the opponent is not as important as how we play."

It looks like Jacob Markstom will once again get the start for the Flames. The Oilers will counter with Mike Smith.