Watch your mailboxes: Calgary property tax bills' arrival are imminent, city says

Property owners, if you haven't already received your property tax bill, keep checking those mailboxes because it'll be there soon -- probably.

The City of Calgary says all property owners should have their property tax bills in hand by the end of next week.

And if you don't, you'll want to follow up quickly.

"Property owners who have not received their property tax bill by the first week of June should contact 311 to obtain a statement of account," the city said in a release on Monday.

"The late payment penalty applies to all accounts that pay after the June 28 due date, including property owners who did not receive their tax bill in the mail."

If you're one of the more than 310,000 property owners who pay monthly through the city's Tax Instalment Payment Plan (TIPP), you're fine.

Those interested in signing up to the TIPP can learn more by visiting calgary.ca/TIPP.

Info about the Property Tax Assistance Program (PTAP) is available at calgary.ca/PTAP.

In Monday's release, the city reminded that property tax dollars are split between it and the province.

According to the city, its cut of the money is "a vital source of revenue to deliver city services such as police, fire, transit, roads and parks. It also helps pay for services like recreation and social programs."

The city has set up calgary.ca/taxbreakdown to provide more info.