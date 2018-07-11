Parks Canada has closed a number of campgrounds near Lake Minnewanka after a bear damaged a campsite in the area on Monday.

Officials closed the Minnewanka Lakeshore trail and the surrounding area from Stewart Canyon to the east Park Boundary after a bear trampled an unoccupied tent.

The closure includes the Aylmer Pass trail and campgrounds Lm8, Lm9, Lm11, Lm20, Lm22 and Lm31.

People who ignore the closures could face fines as high as $25,000.

Hikers and recreational users in the mountain parks are reminded to ensure food and garbage are kept in airtight containers to help keep bears away from campsites.

For more information on bear best practices, visit the Alberta BearSmart website HERE.

Closure Map (Parks Canada)