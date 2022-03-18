Beltline protests spur special Calgary Police Commission meeting
The Calgary Police Commission is holding a special meeting today to discuss the Calgary Police Service's response plan to the ongoing protests that have been flooding the Beltline every Saturday.
The first part of the meeting will be held behind closed doors, followed by a public portion where as much information as possible will be shared with Calgarians.
'Freedom' protesters say they plan to continue their weekly demonstrations around and along 17th Avenue each Saturday until all remaining COVID-19 mandates, including the vaccine requirement for air travel, are lifted.
Counter-protesters, who say they're fed up with these weekly rallies in the neighbourhood, blocked off a portion of 17h Avenue for more than an hour on Saturday.
The two groups met face to face, tensions reached a boiling point, and Calgary Police officers were witnessed, and recorded, shoving the counter-protesters back with their bikes.
The response from police sparked concern from many residents and elected city officials, including Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
"I definitely have an expectation that something (different) has to happen than what happened last weekend," said Gondek on Tuesday. "Because what happened last weekend was not great, and it's untenable moving into this weekend and the coming weekends."
The Calgary Police Commission says it has been in regular contact with CPS Chief Mark Neufeld leading up to the subsequent protests.
"Like city council, we have also received hundreds of emails and phone calls from Calgarians about these protests," said Shawn Cornett, commission chair. "We completely understand the impact this is having on the residents and businesses in the Beltline and want to make it end.
"This is an unprecedented situation that is extremely complicated legally and from a policing perspective, but we need to find a way to stop the disruptions that are undermining many residents' ability to enjoy their homes, businesses and community."
Both protest groups expect even more people to turn out for Saturday's demonstration.
People can send the police commission a written submission of 500 words or fewer ahead of Friday's meeting.
The public portion of the meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. Additional details are available here.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
Manitoba premier talks about son's hockey team when asked about woman's death
Manitoba premier Heather Stefanson is facing criticism after she talked about her son’s hockey team after being asked in the legislature about a woman’s death.
Russia and Canada in Twitter spat over 'kindergarten-level' UN letter post
Russia accused Canada on Thursday of childishly annotating a letter it sent at the United Nations seeking support for its draft resolution on providing aid access and civilian protection in Ukraine, which Ottawa reacted to with pointed comments.
CTV NEWS IN POLAND | Aid groups at Polish border offer food, rest to Ukrainian refugees as war draws near
About 2 million people so far have fled Ukraine and found safety in Poland, in large part thanks to the efforts of volunteers, both local and foreign.
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
No moving on from COVID-19 for Canada's exhausted health-care workers
With mask mandates and other COVID-19 health restrictions lifting, many Canadians are finally able to envision a return to normal life. But, as they face burnout, staff shortages and daunting procedural backlogs, some health workers say it isn't so easy to move on.
Canadians cutting back spending on groceries, restaurants as inflation rises: poll
A new poll suggests Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending as their concerns about the cost of living rise alongside headline inflation rates.
No severance for employees who missed email survey, former GoodLife instructors allege
Two weeks before 480 GoodLife Fitness employees across Canada were terminated by email, another email was sent around, informing a number of fitness instructors that they had 'voluntarily withdrawn employment' because they didn’t respond to a survey that carried a 10-day time limit.
Edmonton
-
Russian strikes hit outskirts of Ukrainian capital and Lviv
Russian forces pressed their assault on Ukrainian cities Friday, with new missile strikes and shelling on the capital Kyiv and the outskirts of the western city of Lviv, as world leaders pushed for an investigation of the Kremlin's repeated attacks on civilian targets, including schools, hospitals and residential areas.
-
All signs suggest COVID-19 transmission starting to rebound in Ontario, modelling suggests
Ontario should prepare for a moderate rebound in hospital admissions due to COVID-19 between now and May, as all remaining surveillance suggests the Omicron wave has hit bottom and is starting to trend back upwards, new modelling suggests.
-
BA.2 subvariant could cause Alberta's 6th wave by May: biologist
With the emergence of a new subvariant of COVID-19, one developmental biologist is questioning if dropping restrictions and mask mandates in Alberta was the right call.
Vancouver
-
Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Lower Mainland for 2nd time in as many weeks
For the second time in two weeks, lottery players in the Lower Mainland are checking their tickets to see if they're the winner of a multi-million-dollar prize.
-
Revellers flock to downtown Vancouver for St. Patrick's Day celebrations
Two years to the day after the first pandemic-related measures impacted Vancouver’s hospitality industry, bars and pubs across the downtown core were packed Thursday as people came out to celebrate an uninhibited St. Patrick’s Day for the first time since 2019.
-
Woman shoved in unprovoked stranger attack in Metrotown, police investigating
A shopping trip turned violent when a stranger approached Zenia Marshall and shoved her.
Atlantic
-
'I have every confidence in this ship': Commanding officer of HMCS Halifax
HMCS Halifax is setting sail Saturday afternoon on a mission to support Operation Reassurance in Europe.
-
Police investigate homicide in Halifax’s north end
A young man has died after being shot in Halifax’s north end early Friday morning.
-
'I'm not going back over for any reason': Maritimers react to upcoming change in travel rule
The looming end of pre-arrival COVID-19 tests for people entering Canada is a long time coming for some, and much ado about nothing for others.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island resort owners converting property to shelter Ukrainian refugees
Since Russia invaded Ukraine three weeks ago, an estimated three million people have fled the country so far.
-
Vancouver Island records new COVID-19 death, 41 new cases
Seven more people have died of COVID-19 in British Columbia, including one death in the Vancouver Island region, health officials reported Thursday.
-
East Sooke residents call for conservation of land beside regional park
A huge parcel of pristine forestland in East Sooke could be slated for development, but a group of concerned community members are trying to change its fate.
Toronto
-
TABLE TALK
TABLE TALK | This Kensington taqueria sources every ingredient straight from Mexico
For breakfast, Juan Poot indulged in tacos nearly every day while growing up in Mérida, Mexico – a city rich with Mayan history located on the Yucatán peninsula. But 18 years ago, when Poot came to Canada, the flavours of his hometown were hard to find.
-
TDSB dropping mask mandate after Ontario government declines request for extension
The Toronto District School Board is moving ahead with lifting the masking mandate at its schools next week after the province declined its request for additional time to remove COVID-19 measures.
-
Threatened strike at Ontario colleges averted by binding arbitration agreement
It will be business as usual for students and staff at Ontario's colleges after a threatened strike was averted by an agreement to enter into binding arbitration.
Montreal
-
Montreal Children's Hospital preps to welcome Ukrainian children who need medical care
The Montreal Children's Hospital says it is preparing to welcome young Ukrainian patients in need of medical care.
-
'I think I've had enough': Head of English CEGEP accuses language minister of stonewalling over Bill 96
'I've been an educator for more than 40 years. I cannot leave my career, I cannot finish without speaking up now,' said John McMahon of the proposed requirement of students in English CEGEPs to take three French courses to graduate.
-
Two teens arrested in connection with alleged sexual assault at Terrebonne movie theatre
Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman at a movie theatre in Terrebonne last weekend.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police issue tickets to St. Patrick’s Day revellers
Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers were uninvited guests to 12 "significant" St. Patrick's Day parties in Sandy Hill and near Carleton University on Thursday.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Freedom Convoy' protest leader Pat King scheduled to appear in court
Pat King, 44, faces charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order and counselling to obstruct justice.
-
Cyclist dies after being struck by a vehicle in Ottawa's east end
Emergency crews responded to a crash on North River Road at Donald Street at 4:50 p.m. Thursday.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick's Day Waterloo: Massive crowds descend on Marshall Street after Ezra Avenue fenced off
With Ezra Avenue blocked off with fencing, party-goers crammed onto Marshall Street instead.
-
Strike called off after Ontario’s colleges and faculty union agree to enter binding interest arbitration
Ontario's public colleges and the union representing 16,000 faculty members has agreed to enter binding interest arbitration, averting a planned strike.
-
Teen girl dies in Waterloo stabbing; 18-year-old charged with first-degree murder
Police say the victim of a reported stabbing in Waterloo on Thursday morning has died of her injuries.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. woman, 62, accused of defrauding care home residents
A 62-year-old woman is accused of defrauding residents at a Saskatchewan long-term care home.
-
A Sask. man told a woman he was starting a radio station to impress her. 20 years later, they're hanging up their headphones.
It’s the end of an era for Norman and Treana Rudock, owners of the local radio stations in Nipawin, Sask.
-
St. Patrick's Day offers 'a chance to smile' in Saskatoon
People in Saskatoon were once again filling into pubs to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday.
Northern Ontario
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Sudbury's Flour Mill area
Sudbury police have reopend Notre Dame Avenue in the Flour Mill area after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle early Friday morning.
-
Ontario college reach agreement with faculty unions, strike averted
No strike for 24 Ontario colleges as the College Employer Council and OPSEU have reached an agreement.
-
Massive Russian plane stuck at Toronto Pearson after being grounded indefinitely
A large Russian plane has been grounded at Toronto Pearson International Airport and has been prohibited from leaving indefinitely.
Winnipeg
-
Teens planned 'brutal, vicious' attack prior to death of Winnipeg man in Assiniboine Park: Crown
New details have emerged after a Winnipeg man was found dead in his car in Assiniboine Park – a man who died following what Crown attorneys say was a torturous, vicious and brutal attack, allegedly planned by two rural Manitoba teenagers.
-
Winnipeg child's unofficial Grade 2 report card draws laughs from parents
A lighthearted report card for a Grade 2 student in Manitoba showcases his love of goalies and ability to nap anytime.
-
Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'
Manitoba’s Premier Heather Stefanson has come under fire for talking about her son’s hockey game in response to a question about a woman’s death during a hospital transfer.
Regina
-
Death of 27-year-old man in south Regina deemed homicide case: police
The death of a 27-year-old man on March 15 has been deemed a homicide case, according to Regina police.
-
Sask. farmers monitoring potential CP Rail lockout situation closely
Saskatchewan farmers are concerned that 3,000 CP Rail workers could soon be locked out.
-
'An accelerated pace': Deaths related to homelessness increasing in Regina, local volunteer group says
A group representing volunteers who helped with Regina’s homeless encampment during the fall said it is dealing with an increase in deaths since the camp was dismantled.