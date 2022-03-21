Beltline stabbing victim killed in 'random attack': Calgary police

Calgary police say a woman who died after being found badly injured in the Beltline on Friday was killed in a "random attack."

Officers were called to the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. at around 6:40 a.m. on March 18 for reports of an assault.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was unconscious when police arrived.

The Calgary Police Service (CPS) said despite the best efforts of first responders, the woman died.

On Monday, police released the victim's name, saying Vanessa Ladouceur, 31, of Calgary, is the city's fourth homicide of the year.

Police said they have "ruled out any possible connection between the victim and the accused," who was stabbed.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but especially in situations like this,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson in a news release.

“This type of senseless violence has no place in our community, and we know that this incident has impacted many Calgarians. We offer our sincere condolences to the victim’s friends and family."

Calgary police investigate the death of a woman in the 100 block of 10th Avenue S.E. on Friday, March 18, 2022. CPS says random violence remains "extremely rare" in Calgary.

Michael John Adenyi, 26, has been charged with first-degree murder and appeared in court on Monday.