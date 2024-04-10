Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours

A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.

Students estimated as many as 300 people attended the annual Bermuda Shorts Day party that started around 11 a.m. and mostly ended with an afternoon storm.

On Wednesday empty beer cans, red solo cups and other trash left from the festivities was scattered across lawns and lined both sides of Unwin Road NW.

Police set up a command centre at nearby McMahon Stadium while officers supervised the party through the afternoon.

One neighbouring homeowner said the block party shouldn't be allowed to continue on the public roadway, saying the damage and disturbance are too much.

Through the 2000s, the U of C Student Union hosted on campus events to celebrate the end of classes, but between the pandemic and rising costs, have scaled back in recent years.

This story will be updated