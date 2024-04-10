CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bermuda Shorts Day party closes street, draws police to frustration of neighbours

    Entrance sign and arch at the University of Calgary. (Getty Images) Entrance sign and arch at the University of Calgary. (Getty Images)
    Share

    A series of connected parties prompted police to close a block of a residential street Tuesday as students celebrated the last day of classes.

    Students estimated as many as 300 people attended the annual Bermuda Shorts Day party that started around 11 a.m. and mostly ended with an afternoon storm.

    On Wednesday empty beer cans, red solo cups and other trash left from the festivities was scattered across lawns and lined both sides of Unwin Road NW.

    Police set up a command centre at nearby McMahon Stadium while officers supervised the party through the afternoon.

    One neighbouring homeowner said the block party shouldn't be allowed to continue on the public roadway, saying the damage and disturbance are too much.

    Through the 2000s, the U of C Student Union hosted on campus events to celebrate the end of classes, but between the pandemic and rising costs, have scaled back in recent years.

    This story will be updated

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News