CALGARY -- Authorities are looking for the public's help to try and located a man from the Blood Reserve who hasn't been seen since Sept. 20.

The Blood Tribe Police Service is asking for assistance to locate Jason Many Fingers, 46.

Officials say Many Fingers disappeared last month and hasn't been seen since. He was last seen at the Fas Gas in Pincher Creek, Alta., fuelling up his truck.

His vehicle is described as a white 2005 GMC Sierra bearing an Alberta plate CFN 2131.

"There has been no activity on his cell phone and his safety is of concern," police say in a release.

Many Fingers is described as:

6' (183 centimetres) tall

175 lbs (79 kilograms)

He was last seen wearing dark sweatpants along with a grey hoodie and a hat.

Anyone with information about this matter is asked to contact the Blood Tribe Police Service at 403-737-3800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.