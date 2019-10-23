CALGARY -- Police have recovered the body of a woman they believe to be the same woman reported missing following a Friday trip to CrossIron Mills.

The Calgary Police and RCMP located a body in Kananaskis believed to be Stefanie Hodgson, who was last known to be at CrossIron Mall Friday, Oct. 18 and was reported missing the following Sunday.

Late Tuesday, Hodgson's vehicle was discovered by the RCMP in Kananaskis. A deceased woman was discovered near the vehicle early Wednesday.

The cause of death hasn't yet been determined.

An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning.