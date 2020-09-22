CALGARY -- Nearly two months after he fell into the North Saskatchewan River during a hiking trip, RCMP confirm the body of a 23-year-old Calgary man has been recovered.

Gagandeep Singh Khalsa was hiking with friends along the Glacier Lake Trail in Banff National Park on July 25 when he lost his footing while having his picture taken and was swept away by the river.

Parks Canada and RCMP responded to the area but were unable to locate the missing hiker.

According to RCMP, the body of the missing Calgarian was recovered from a small, remote island near Abraham Lake by conservation officers and RCMP on Sunday, Sept. 20.