CALGARY -- Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning in Banff National Park on Saturday.

The call came in around 7 p.m. from the North Saskatchewan River along the Glacier Lake trail.

The victim and two others stopped for a photo next to the river for a photo when he went into the water.

As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, the man has not been located.

Parks Canada is working with the Lake Louise RCMP on the search and rescue operation to find the man.

No further updates are available.