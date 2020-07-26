Advertisement
Search and rescue underway after man swept away in river in Banff National Park
Published Sunday, July 26, 2020 7:43PM MDT
RCMP sign
CALGARY -- Emergency crews responded to a possible drowning in Banff National Park on Saturday.
The call came in around 7 p.m. from the North Saskatchewan River along the Glacier Lake trail.
The victim and two others stopped for a photo next to the river for a photo when he went into the water.
As of 7 p.m. on Sunday, the man has not been located.
Parks Canada is working with the Lake Louise RCMP on the search and rescue operation to find the man.
No further updates are available.