Boil water advisory lifted for Bowness as water main repair work continues

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has lifted the boil water advisory for the Calgary community of Bowness.

AHS issued a statement at 7 p.m. on Monday.

"As water quality has been restored, the boil water advisory issued June 5, 2024, has been lifted, effective immediately," AHS said.

"All residents and businesses in this community can return to normal water consumption practices, as boiling is no longer required."

The City of Calgary said residents don't need to flush their systems first.

"The city made changes to deliver safe drinking water from the Bearspaw Water Treatment Plant to the community of Bowness by bypassing the damaged feeder main," the city said in its own statement.

The boil water advisory was put in place in the aftermath of a 78-inch feeder main bursting this past Wednesday.

Work to repair the main is ongoing.

AHS reminded that "Stage 4 outdoor watering restrictions implemented by the City of Calgary remain in place."

The city did likewise.

"Despite the advisory lifting, it is imperative that Calgarians continue to conserve water, so demand does not outstrip supply," the city said.

The city also reminded that a fire ban is still in effect and that 16th Avenue N.W. remains closed at Home Road.