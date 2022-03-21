Boo the grizzly bear awakes from hibernation at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort

A beloved grizzly bear at a B.C. ski resort has popped his head through the snow and emerged from hibernation for his 20th spring.

Boo's 2022 debut was captured by surveillance cameras at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort's 20-acre bear refuge.

The refuge, located just outside of Golden, B.C. and within the boundaries of the ski resort, gives guests to the interpretive centre an opportunity to spot Boo in his natural mountainside habitat during the summer.

The ski resort's gondola crosses over the bear refuge and officials are asking skiers and snowboarders to refrain from making noise while atop the enclosure or while skiing on the neighbouring run. Kicking Horse's ski season is scheduled to end in mid-April.