Bow Valley employers looking to fill vacant positions while battling housing shortage

The lure of working in the beautiful Bow Valley is one many people dream of, however, due to the area's housing issues, it can be tough to find employees.

A labour retention report estimates Canmore has a deficit of up to 650 employees.

The Labour Market Recruitment and Retention Strategy points to housing and cost of living as its biggest obstacles.

According to Reinira Lankhuijzen, a career coach at the Banff and Canmore Job Resource centres, with the transitional and seasonal nature of the area, "there will always be lots of jobs available."

"We are seeing a healthy amount of job seekers arriving," said Lankhuijzen. "Where there is lots of opportunity is in those skilled positions."

One reason she points to a lack of employees for skilled culinary, mid-to-upper level management position in hospitality and trades jobs is the lack of housing.

"For those positions, you need a little bit more experience and you need to be a bit more established," said Lankhuijzen.

"People working in those positions might not be interested in working in staff accommodation."

To help address hundreds of vacant positions in Canmore, there will be a job fair April 18 at the Malcolm Hotel from 1 to 4 p.m.

On April 24, a job fair will also be held at the Banff Park Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m. to help address summer openings.