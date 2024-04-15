CALGARY
Calgary

    • Bow Valley employers looking to fill vacant positions while battling housing shortage

    Cyclists ride through downtown Canmore, Alta., Monday, April 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh Cyclists ride through downtown Canmore, Alta., Monday, April 24, 2023.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
    Share

    The lure of working in the beautiful Bow Valley is one many people dream of, however, due to the area's housing issues, it can be tough to find employees.

    A labour retention report estimates Canmore has a deficit of up to 650 employees.

    The Labour Market Recruitment and Retention Strategy points to housing and cost of living as its biggest obstacles.

    According to Reinira Lankhuijzen, a career coach at the Banff and Canmore Job Resource centres, with the transitional and seasonal nature of the area, "there will always be lots of jobs available."

    "We are seeing a healthy amount of job seekers arriving," said Lankhuijzen. "Where there is lots of opportunity is in those skilled positions."

    One reason she points to a lack of employees for skilled culinary, mid-to-upper level management position in hospitality and trades jobs is the lack of housing.

    "For those positions, you need a little bit more experience and you need to be a bit more established," said Lankhuijzen.

    "People working in those positions might not be interested in working in staff accommodation."

    To help address hundreds of vacant positions in Canmore, there will be a job fair April 18 at the Malcolm Hotel from 1 to 4 p.m.

    On April 24, a job fair will also be held at the Banff Park Lodge from 1 to 4 p.m. to help address summer openings.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    'Rust' armourer gets 18 months in prison for fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin on set

    A movie weapons supervisor was sentenced to 18 months in prison in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film "Rust," during a hearing Monday in which tearful family members and friends gave testimonials that included calls for justice and a punishment that would instill greater accountability for safety on film sets.

    Here's what to expect in the 2024 federal budget

    Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will be presenting the 2024 federal budget on Tuesday, revealing how the federal Liberal government intends to balance the nearly $40 billion in pre-announced new spending with her vow to remain fiscally prudent.

    Prince Harry in legal setback about security protection in U.K.

    Prince Harry's fight for police protection in the U.K. received another setback on Monday, when a judge rejected his request to appeal an earlier ruling upholding a government panel's decision to limit his access to publicly funded security after giving up his status as a working member of the royal family.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News