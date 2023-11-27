Brooks man charged with murder in deadly assault at apartment complex

A southern Alberta man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly assault in Brooks earlier this year.

RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the city just before 5:30 p.m. on July 23 to find one man in life-threatening condition.

Though the victim was rushed to hospital, he died three days later.

RCMP have since identified the victim as 41-year-old Tesfahiwot Haile of Brooks.

The RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation, and on Nov. 24, arrested Abune Getahun of Brooks.

The 43-year-old is charged with second-degree murder.

Getahun's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.

The city of Brooks is located approximately 175 kilometres southeast of Calgary.