CALGARY
Calgary

    • Brooks man charged with murder in deadly assault at apartment complex

    A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton) A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. (Sean Amato/CTV News Edmonton)

    A southern Alberta man has been charged with murder in connection to a deadly assault in Brooks earlier this year.

    RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the city just before 5:30 p.m. on July 23 to find one man in life-threatening condition

    Though the victim was rushed to hospital, he died three days later.

    RCMP have since identified the victim as 41-year-old Tesfahiwot Haile of Brooks.

    The RCMP major crimes unit took over the investigation, and on Nov. 24, arrested Abune Getahun of Brooks.

    The 43-year-old is charged with second-degree murder.

    Getahun's first court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 29.

    The city of Brooks is located approximately 175 kilometres southeast of Calgary.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News