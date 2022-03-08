Building a better bike rack to ensure Calgary students won't lose their ride to thieves
Bike racks haven’t changed much in 60 years, but those old metal stands in front of schools aren't great for securely locking up today’s expensive bikes. That’s prevented many students from riding to school.
"When we surveyed students at a range of schools, the survey results were very consistent. There were many, many students - up to 80 per cent at some schools - that said the risk of bike theft was a deterrent," said Laura Shutiak founder of Youth En Route (YER).
“It was a barrier. They didn't want to ride to school because they didn't want to risk losing their bike."
In an attempt to see more students riding to school on bikes, YER reimagined the old 1970s bike racks, adding large circular metal locking bars and increasing the space to allow for modern bikes to fit properly. They also added a heavy chain welded securely to every bike station so students wouldn't have to carry a large heavy, often expensive lock to school.
Using grant money from Calgary's Arusha Centre, YER has also established "lock libraries" where schools can loan out locks to students who do not have one.
"It makes it like a much bigger audience of people can use because a lot of people might not own bike locks," said Janna Sahlen, a Grade 10 student at Henry Wise Wood High School. "Having the availability of being able to grab one from the school makes it so many more people would want to ride their bikes."
MORE SECURE
Avid cyclist Brennan Tait still uses his own U-lock as well as a heavy cable to lock up his mountain bike but says the new racks with the large circular locking bars make it easier and more secure.
Instructor Kelly Sidebottom inspecting student work at Forest Lawn High welding and fabrication shop
"It's nice to have options, and it seems that it's easier to work with this kind of system, because you can wrap it around (the bike rack) easier and then your tires and the frame," said Tait. "I do agree that it's it's a very smart move to have a more secure lockup system."
YER makes the plans for the new racks freely available, and secured enough donated metal that students in the Forest Lawn High School fabrication and welding program are now making the bike racks in class.
"It actually covers a lot of the different outcomes that we have in our course," said welding and fabrication instructor Kelly Sidebottom. "We have cutting, welding, grinding, fitting, so it really covers all the bases of what we're covering in this program. It kind of prepares the students for the type of work that they would actually see in industry."
Making the bike racks in class is big, heavy hard work but the students say they are proud of what they are making, and that it will be used by high school students for possibly generations to come.
"It's actually kind of honorable that I get to do this work. Like so many kids so many kids are like around schools don't even have any bike racks to just go to," said Forest Lawn High student Haddassa De Beauville. "We have a right to make that choice (of transport) For me seeing a bike rack - I can just ride to school like every day on a bike, instead of wasting money on bus passes, or going in a car."
"I’d expect more people to use it," said student Diego Cifuentes who spent the morning welding together one of the racks. "You don't have to buy a lock of your own, because the chains there anyways, so it will open up a lot more opportunity for people."
YER’s goal is to replace every one of the old style "tire bender" bike racks in the city. The cost of the prototype installed at Henry Wise Wood High School would have been approximately $650 but that cost was covered by donors, volunteers and fabricators.
A new fabricated bike rack for a school normally costs in the area of $2,000.
“This is what we call breaking down the barriers, where we're giving kids the tools to be able to make this choice, they just need a little bit of help," said Shutiak. "The kids want to cycle, they recognize the health benefits, they recognize the environmental benefits, but we make it difficult for them. We need to make it easier."
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Warmth is around the corner for Calgary
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Russian losses mount as Ukrainians put up unexpected fight
As the losses mount on both sides of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, experts suggest that the Ukrainian military is putting up a bigger fight than the Russian military anticipated.
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia
McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
Ukraine warns of risk of radiation leak at occupied Chornobyl nuclear plant
Ukraine appealed to Russia for a temporary ceasefire on Wednesday to allow repairs to be made to a power line to the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, warning that there could be a radiation leak if the electricity outage continued.
Sask. First Nation building its own welfare program to keep Indigenous kids out of foster care
The Cowessess First Nation in Saskatchewan is building its own child welfare program in an effort to keep Indigenous children out of the traditional foster care system.
Who's in, who's out and who else may enter Conservative party leadership race
With Sept. 10 picked as the date for when the Conservative Party of Canada will have a new leader, time is ticking for prospective candidates and their teams to get into place. Those running have until April 19 to throw their hat into the ring and until June 3 to sell memberships.
OPINION | Don Martin: A nasty fracturing surfaces as the Conservative leadership race kicks off
Two political polar opposites are on a collision course for the Conservative leadership - and the winner could be the leader of the Liberal party, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Edmonton
-
'We are treated like kids': Edmonton drops masking after Alberta moves to take away powers
Edmonton councillors immediately cancelled the city's masking bylaw Tuesday, as the Alberta government moved to take away the ability of all local councils to require masks and vaccines in public spaces.
-
Feds and Alberta to announce high-speed internet progress
Canada's minister of rural economic development is set to make an announcement about improving high-speed internet in Alberta on Wednesday outside of the province's capital city.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
Vancouver
-
Ukrainian international student calls out B.C. university for not taking harder stance against invasion
Liliya Syvystka is just weeks away from finishing her film production program at the University of British Columbia, but as she prepares for her final thesis, her mind is focused on her home country and her loved ones back in Ukraine.
-
B.C.'s mountain goat population declining, new study suggests
British Columbia's central coast is losing an animal of significant cultural value to the region's Indigenous people as fewer mountain goats are seen in its craggy peaks, says a new study.
-
B.C. coroner to release report on more than 6,000 illicit-drug-related deaths recorded in 4-year period
B.C.'s chief coroner will release a report Wednesday on thousands of illicit-drug-related deaths recorded in the province over a four-year span.
Atlantic
-
Night of N.S. shootings, witnesses wondered about 'strange' RCMP car as it went by
Witnesses noticed the odd actions of what appeared to be an RCMP cruiser late on April 18, 2020, not realizing the driver was responsible for a murderous rampage that had just left 13 people dead in Portapique, N.S.
-
'We feel the urgency': N.S. premier considering options as gas prices reach record high
Gas prices are at an all-time high in the Maritimes and across Canada, and analysts warn the prices will likely continue to climb as Russia’s attack on Ukraine puts pressure on the oil market.
-
Woman charged with attempted murder, robbery in Amherst stabbing
A woman has been charged with attempted murder and robbery after a man was stabbed in Amherst, N.S.
Vancouver Island
-
Convoy opposed to COVID-19 mandates will 'occupy' Victoria for months, says organizer
Another convoy of people opposed to COVID-19 mandates is rolling across the country, this time headed for Victoria, where participants are prepared to stay for months, according to the organizer.
-
'Got the perfect storm shaping up': Gas prices expected to climb even higher on Vancouver Island
With gas prices in the capital region hitting record highs, people are making adjustments in their lives to compensate.
-
No new COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health: BCCDC
Across the province, only one death related to the illness was confirmed over the past 24 hours.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 751, ICU admissions remain under 250
Ontario health officials are reporting a decrease in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
'New phase of negotiations:' Ontario close to landing $10/day childcare deal
Ontario and the federal government have entered a “new phase of negotiations” that could see a $10-a-day childcare agreement reached within weeks, federal sources tell CTV News Toronto.
Montreal
-
Montreal Symphony Orchestra drops Russian piano prodigy from concerts amid backlash
A young Russian pianist set to perform with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra this week has been struck from the schedule after protest, though the orchestra maintained its praise for the 20-year-old, who has been outspoken against the invasion of Ukraine.
-
Passengers from Sunwing party plane to Cancun fined by Transport Canada
Transport Canada has fined six passengers on the infamous Sunwing flight from Montreal to Cancun last December that made headlines around the world.
-
Montreal's eastern light rail REM design released, criticisms arise over Chinatown station
Contractor CDPQ Infra released its design plans for the REM de l'Est light rail line that will stretch from downtown Montreal to Pointe-aux-Trembles in the east end.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
Teen seriously injured in assault at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School
Ottawa paramedics say a teen boy was seriously injured Tuesday afternoon following an incident at Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School.
-
Carleton University students design new gate for Confederation Park
Two Carleton University architecture students have designed the winning selection for a new gate at Ottawa's Confederation Park.
Kitchener
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ontario drop to 751, ICU admissions remain under 250
Ontario health officials are reporting a decrease in hospitalizations and intensive care admissions related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
-
Brant County hospitals getting $2.5M investment from province
Brantford General Hospital and Willett Hospital will be getting a boost in funding courtesy of the Ontario government.
Saskatoon
-
'It’s scary': Saskatoon students navigate news of Russian invasion in the age of social media
University of Saskatchewan student Emma Munday’s extended family is still in the Ukrainian city of L’viv as the Russian invasion rages on.
-
The federal government is ready to spend $160M to help Saskatoon's transit system. Here's why the city can't access it.
As the City of Saskatoon struggles to maintain its aging bus fleet, $160 million in federal transit cash has been sitting out of reach since 2018.
-
'One for the record books': Rural Sask. paramedics deliver 3 babies in 1 snowy night
Amid zero visibility conditions, paramedics in Rosthern, Sask. received three emergency calls for women in labour.
Northern Ontario
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ontario ending mandatory mask use in schools and other indoor settings on March 21: sources
Ontario will end the requirement to wear masks in most indoor public settings, including schools, on March 21, multiple sources say.
-
Ontario's top doctor to give update on plan to 'live with and manage COVID-19' Wednesday
Ontario’s top doctor is set to provide an update on the province’s COVID-19 response Wednesday as sources tell CTV News Toronto and CP24 that the government will end mandatory masking in most indoor settings in the coming weeks.
-
Travelling outside of Ontario this March Break? Read this first
CTV News Toronto has compiled a list of important information you can use before your March Break vacation, some best practices for returning back to Canada, as well as tips you can use to get the most out of your trip.
Winnipeg
-
Dangerous driving conditions force cancellation of Manitoba schools, buses
A handful of schools across Manitoba are closed on Wednesday due to the hazardous driving conditions.
-
'It was very disheartening': Tanks drilled, gas stolen from Winnipeg daycare's vans
Amid soaring gas prices in Winnipeg, one daycare centre fears gas theft may be on the rise after someone syphoned gas from its vehicles by drilling holes in the gas tanks.
-
3 in hospital; 80 vehicles involved in series of crashes closing McGillivray Boulevard
Winnipeg police say three people have been taken to hospital after a series of crashes involving around 80 vehicles closed a section of McGillivray Boulevard.
Regina
-
Yorkton resident wins $20M jackpot on lottery ticket
A Yorkton resident is Saskatchewan’s newest millionaire after winning a $20 million jackpot.
-
Canada sending another $50 million in specialized equipment to Ukraine: Trudeau
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canada is sending another $50 million in specialized equipment, including Canadian-made cameras for surveillance drones, to help Ukraine defend itself against the Russian invasion. Trudeau says he spoke to Ukrainain President Volodymyr Zelensky by phone to inform him of the additional aid. He says Zelensky also accepted an invitation to address Canada's parliament.
-
Regina doing what it can to combat large amount of snow
Thanks to more snow and gusty winds residents of Regina woke to near zero visibility Tuesday morning and while most people were commuting to work, city crews were already in storm mode.