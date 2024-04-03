Bulk of snow expected to fall Thursday in Calgary

Thursday is the day we will see the bulk of the snowfall, with five to 10 centimetres of snow expected in Calgary.

Snow should be pretty consistent throughout the day for Calgary and the foothills.

The snow will be more intermittent for Friday afternoon and the weekend.

Calgary weather day planner for April 4, 2024. (CTV News)

Here is a look at the most likely snowfall totals for Tuesday night through Saturday – you can see the bullseye zone where higher amounts are expected in the southern foothills over to Highway 2.

Southern Alberta snowfall totals forecast to fall by 11 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2024. (CTV News)

The next few days our daytime high in Calgary will struggle to get just above freezing.

We have the potential to pick up another couple of centimetres of snow Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as well as some rain mixed in as temperatures climb a little on the weekend.

Next week we will be back to significantly warmer temperatures and sunshine.

Calgary five-day forecast for April 4-8, 2024. (CTV News)

Tuesday came with clouds and rain, but also beautiful rainbows. Here is a lovely photo from Lisa Rovazzi.

A rainbow appeared over Calgary following some rain on April 3, 2024. (Submitted: Lisa Rovazzi)