CALGARY -- Police are on scene in the city’s southeast after shots rang out early Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Auburn Meadows View S.E. shortly before 4 a.m. and have taped off the building. There are multiple bullet holes in the front window of the residence as well as bullet holes in an upstairs window.

No injuries have been reported and, as of 6:30 a.m., police have yet to locate the resident of the home.

Neighbour Katelyn Anderson says it was a scary start to the day. "It startled me awake. It was very loud. I knew it was gunshots."

Anderson says she had felt the neighbourhood was safe but is starting to have second thoughts.

"There's lots of young families here. I thought this was a safe place to raise my kids — there's nice schools and everything — but I'm having some questions in my head."

She says this isn’t the first time police have been called to the area. "About two more houses down there was shots fired in the back window in the summertime too."

Calgary Police Service officials have not provided any details regarding a suspect or suspects in connection with the shooting investigation.