Bundle up! It's looking like a cool, sunny Thursday morning

Layer up in the morning with a jacket or hoodie because it will be 8 degrees at 8 a.m. with mainly sunny skies.

A system is approaching from northern B.C.

That means clouds will increase in the afternoon in Calgary and the winds will pick up again.

The system will bring decent rainfall to the city Thursday night through Friday.

There is also the chance for some embedded thunderstorms.

Expect three to eight millimetres of rain in YYC.

Check out the high for Friday – it will be a chilly day.

This system will clear out Friday night.

Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be back by Saturday.

Well, if you didn't look outside last night to catch a glimpse of the harvest supermoon, don't worry! Our viewers, Judith Willis (near Priddis) and Matt Melnyk (northwest Calgary) have shared some photos:

Photo courtesy Matt Melnyk

Photo courtesy Judith Willis