Bundle up! It's looking like a cool, sunny Thursday morning

    Layer up in the morning with a jacket or hoodie because it will be 8 degrees at 8 a.m. with mainly sunny skies.

    A system is approaching from northern B.C.

    That means clouds will increase in the afternoon in Calgary and the winds will pick up again.

    The system will bring decent rainfall to the city Thursday night through Friday.

    There is also the chance for some embedded thunderstorms.

    Expect three to eight millimetres of rain in YYC.

    Check out the high for Friday – it will be a chilly day.

    This system will clear out Friday night.

    Sunshine and warmer temperatures will be back by Saturday.

    Well, if you didn't look outside last night to catch a glimpse of the harvest supermoon, don't worry! Our viewers, Judith Willis (near Priddis) and Matt Melnyk (northwest Calgary) have shared some photos:

    Photo courtesy Matt Melnyk

    Photo courtesy Judith Willis

    Sentencing hearing in field party shooting

      The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.

    One dead following Lambton County crash

      Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.

    $10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College

      Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.

