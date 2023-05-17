‘Business cannot be an afterthought’: Lethbridge Chamber hosts Alberta election forum featuring local candidates
With less than a week and a half to go until the election, supporting small businesses was the topic of a forum Tuesday evening in Lethbridge.
“Business cannot be an afterthought,” said Cyndi Bester, CEO of Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. “Business needs to be a partner and a valued stakeholder.”
Hosted by the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce, more than 100 residents took part in the public forum.
“That is our role as the Chamber of Commerce, to have that voice of business,” Bester said. “We all live and work and raise our children in this community, so those community questions are important but we also want to continue to engage with our employees and keep our employees employed, so that has to be part of the conversation.”
She added that supporting small businesses needs to be among talking points in the upcoming election.
“We need labour,” Bester said. “But, we also need to recognize that we've heard in the last year that we've had over 130,000 people move to Alberta. That is a population larger than the size of Lethbridge so when we think of how we have these 130,000 people, we need to house them, we need to get them doctors and we need to get them jobs.”
NO SALES TAX: PHILLIPS
Lethbridge-west NDP incumbent Shannon Phillips said her party will not introduce a provincial sales tax and will continue to attract workers to Alberta.
“What we have committed to doing is eliminating the small business tax, making sure we are competitive across the country in terms of attracting and retaining new health care workers, we are investing in construction trades training,” Phillips said in an interview with CTV News following the public forum.
Small business owner and Lethbridge-west UCP candidate Cheryl Seaborn says her party plans to maintain the business tax at the level it is.
“Having the lowest corporate tax rate in Canada is very sufficient,” Seaborn said. “We are bringing investment into Alberta. We need to have that investment, we need to have that economy growing with people coming for jobs because that is the basis for all of our public supports.”
The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) released the results of new survey Tuesday showing while 95 per cent of Alberta small business owners intend to vote, just 16 per cent are "confident their concerns and priorities will receive attention."Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce candidate forum, May 16, 2023
“The most recent budget is going to help people feel that they can be confident in the direction that we're going with the tax credits, with the holding of taxes for businesses,” Seaborn said.
As for Phillips, she said the NDP will support small business owners by addressing social supports in areas needed most.
“What I hear from business owners that I speak to on a very regular basis, almost on the daily because I live downtown, they want to see investment in housing, in mental health and addiction supports, but in particular in housing, that's where everything starts,” Phillips added.
Lethbridge-west Alberta Liberal candidate Pat Chizek took part in the Lethbridge-west forum, while Alberta Party candidate Braham Luddu was absent.
During the second portion of the forum, Lethbridge-east UCP incumbent Nathan Neudorf went head-to-head with NDP candidate Rob Miyashiro.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Facing calls to act, Canadian lawmakers note 'rising tide' of hate and violence against LGBTQ2S+ community
Marking the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, federal lawmakers are drawing attention to an increase in hate and violence being directed at members of the LGBTQ2S+ community in Canada, while facing calls from advocates to act.
Prince Harry and Meghan pursued in their car by photographers in New York
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, were pursued in their car by photographers after a charity event in New York, an incident that the mayor and the couple's office described Wednesday as potentially dangerous and stirred memories of the 1997 car crash that killed Harry's mother, Princess Diana.
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
Air quality statements remain in place across Western Canada as wildfires rage
Air quality statements continue to blanket much of British Columbia and the Prairie provinces as scores of wildfires rage across the region.
Canadian killed in southern Mexico, 2nd tourist slain in Oaxaca in less than a week
A Canadian man has been shot to death in Mexico's Pacific coast beach town of Puerto Escondido. He was the second foreign tourist killed in the southern state of Oaxaca in less than a week.
Black, hairy tongue developed after cancer treatment
In an unusual case study, a woman developed a black and hairy tongue after cancer treatment.
Rumours of alien invasion created to stop math test, Michigan superintendent says
Reports of aliens invading Michigan public schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.
'Very concerning': Respirologist advises Western Canadians to stay indoors amid wildfire smoke, especially kids
As air quality worsens in Western Canada amid the wildfire smoke from Alberta, a respirologist is urging Canadians in the region to keep their children indoors.
Dramatic images as wildfires rage, smoke blankets parts of Canada
Photos show smoke stretching across Canada, creating hazy skies and a bright red sun.
Edmonton
-
Driver arrested after string of 'violent' carjackings, crashes: Edmonton police
One person has been arrested after multiple carjackings and crashes on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Air quality poor in Edmonton as wildfires burn across Alberta
Edmonton's air quality worsened Wednesday morning when it sat at a 10+, according to Canada's Air Quality Health Index.
-
Cat tortured, killed in microwave during Edmonton break-in: humane society
Edmonton police officers in the animal cruelty unit have been called in after a cat was found dead in a microwave in the northwest part of the city.
Vancouver
-
3 bars in Vancouver’s Mount Pleasant debut on list of top 50 in Canada, which includes 11 spots in B.C.
Eleven bars in British Columbia are celebrating—perhaps with an adult libation or two—after being ranked among the 50 best places to grab a drink in the country.
-
Evacuation alert lifted for Fort St. John, B.C.
An evacuation alert for Fort St. John was rescinded Wednesday morning, although the wildfire that triggered it is still burning out of control.
-
6 arrested after Richmond home invasion, RCMP say
Six people – including two minors – were arrested after what police believe was a targeted home invasion in Richmond late last week.
Atlantic
-
Crews contain 60% of Shelburne County wildfire
The majority of a wildfire in Nova Scotia’s Shelburne County is contained.
-
N.B. health network gives recruitment update: 'We'll be at this for a while'
New Brunswick's Horizon Health Network has recruited almost 2,400 new health-care professionals for the province but it's only a net gain of 550 employees.
-
Frost advisories blanket the Maritimes ahead of chilly May night
Frost advisories have been issued by Environment Canada for all three Maritime provinces.
Vancouver Island
-
Oak Bay municipal worker struck and killed in crash
A 52-year-old municipal worker and father of two young children in Oak Bay is dead after he was struck by a vehicle while inspecting a manhole cover on Wednesday morning.
-
BC Ferries warns of potential cancellations between Vancouver and Victoria
BC Ferries is warning travellers of potential cancellations on its Victoria-Vancouver route on Wednesday.
-
B.C. wildfire smoke expected to blanket Vancouver Island
Smoke from wildfires burning in the B.C. Interior and Alberta is expected to blanket Vancouver Island starting Wednesday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Data breach of SINs at one of Canada’s largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
-
Blue Jays' Jay Jackson says he was tipping pitches against Aaron Judge
Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Jay Jackson says he believes he was tipping his pitches when New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge homered against him Monday night.
-
Ontario grandmother 'feels calm' after winning $10.6M lotto prize
A 66-year-old grandmother is millions of dollars richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Montreal
-
Daughter-in-law of Montreal mobster shot dead outside salon in broad daylight
A 39-year-old woman is dead after she was shot while driving her car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon in the city's Cote-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grace borough.
-
Targeting a woman would go against 'unwritten rules' of Montreal's organized crime
The killing of a woman in broad daylight in her car on Tuesday afternoon is believed by police to be linked to organized crime, Montreal's police chief told reporters on Wednesday, while he was attending a meet-and-greet the department hosted for members of the public.
-
Kanesatake toxic dump situation 'taken out of perspective,' council grand chief
Mohawk Council of Kanesatake Grand Chief Victor Bonspille said recent reports about an environmental catastrophe and a reign of terror in his community have been 'taken way out of perspective' and unfairly maligned Kanesatake.
Ottawa
-
Five people hurt after OC Transpo bus crashes into ditch on Hwy. 174
Five people are being treated injuries following a crash involving an OC Transpo bus in Ottawa's east end.
-
Police arrest convicted murderer who escaped from Kingston, Ont. prison
Police have apprehended a 42-year-old convicted murderer who escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison.
-
Human remains in Lake Ontario identified as prison guard missing for 40 years
Ontario Provincial Police say the human remains they recovered from Lake Ontario west of Kingston have been identified as a prison guard who disappeared more than 40 years ago.
Kitchener
-
Driver killed in crash near Rockwood, Ont.
The driver of a car has died after being transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Highway 7 near Rockwood, Ont.
-
Fire in Cambridge neighbourhood leads to police presence
Armed officers were seen combing through a Cambridge neighbourhood following a fire.
-
Police called to St. Mary’s High School due to online threat: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) said they were on scene at St. Mary’s high school in Kitchener after an online threat on Wednesday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic schools to cut full-day Kindergarten, get rid of librarians and raise lunch-time fees
Saskatoon's Catholic school division is planning a number of cuts and will increase fees for parents amid a funding shortfall.
-
Saskatoon’s Ayden Kitchen and Bar, Sticks and Stones to close
A high-profile Saskatoon high-profile restaurant will be closing its doors in the next few weeks.
-
'This is a big fire': Raging Sask. wildfire forces further evacuations
Evacuations have been ordered for another northern Saskatchewan community due to heavy wildfire smoke.
Northern Ontario
-
Officials report three active forest fires in the northeast region
There is one new forest fire in the northeast region, Ontario’s Aviation, Forest Fires and Emergency Services reported Tuesday, bringing the number of active fires in the region to three.
-
Thrift store feline becoming mini-celebrity in Sudbury
When you think of shopping in a thrift shop, you're probably looking for that awesome find or good deal. But for shoppers at the Sudbury Pet Save store, it's the feline front desk clerk who quickly gets their attention.
-
Data breach of SINs at one of Canada’s largest investment firms 'so dangerous'
The data breach of client’s social insurance numbers at one of Canada’s largest investment firms is “so dangerous,” according to a former high-level employee at the company.
Winnipeg
-
Remains found near Red River identified as 40-year-old Winnipeg mother: police
A 40-year-old Winnipeg woman has been identified by police after her partial remains were found near the Red River last month.
-
Extremely poor air quality expected as wildfire smoke sweeps across Manitoba
Wildfire smoke sweeping across the prairies is expected to cause 'extremely poor' air quality in parts of central and southern Manitoba including Winnipeg Wednesday.
-
Manitoba aims to turn homes tied to suspected crime into affordable housing
Six homes connected to suspected criminal activity could soon become affordable housing under a new approach by the Manitoba government to the seizure and sale of criminal assets.
Regina
-
Regina Sexual Assault Centre pushes back against claim of increased calls following Experience Regina campaign
The Regina Sexual Assault Centre (RSAC) is speaking out after an open letter claimed the Experience Regina campaign led to an increase of calls to sexual assault services and called for a town hall to discuss the effects of the campaign.
-
'Totally unacceptable': Sask. says there have been 587 instances where an ambulance wasn't immediately available in 2023
There have been 587 instances in 2023 so far where an ambulance hasn’t been immediately available for someone in need, according to the province.
-
Death of worker in 2021 results in $112K fine for Sask. company
A Saskatchewan company was fined a total of $112,000 after pleading guilty to two violations of occupational health and safety regulations that led to a worker’s death in November 2021 near Shaunavon, Sask.