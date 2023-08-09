Calgarian heading to 2023 Toastmasters International Speech Contest Semifinals

Molly Hamilton rehearses her speech in front of her husband Shawn in preparation for the 2023 Toastmasters International Speech Contest semifinals, hosted in Nassau, Bahamas on Aug. 17. Molly Hamilton rehearses her speech in front of her husband Shawn in preparation for the 2023 Toastmasters International Speech Contest semifinals, hosted in Nassau, Bahamas on Aug. 17.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WHO classifies EG.5 as COVID-19 'variant of interest'

The World Health Organization on Wednesday classified the EG.5 coronavirus strain circulating in the United States and China as a 'variant of interest' but said it did not seem to pose more of a threat to public health than other variants.

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina