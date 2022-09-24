Calgarian Melissa O'Neil goes undercover for Season 5 of The Rookie
The latest season of the hit TV show The Rookie launches Sunday with a former Calgarian front and centre.
Melissa O'Neil grew up in Calgary before going on to become the youngest woman to win Canadian Idol in 2005, when she was still a Lester Pearson High School student.
That launched her musical career, which included a Juno nomination in 2007 and led to O'Neil doing musical theatre, including roles on Broadway in Jesus Christ Superstar and Les Miserables.
"We have so much for people to get excited about this season," O'Neil said in an interview with CTV recently. "We have new characters. We have The Rookie Fed, the spinoff we'll be sharing a lot of characters with.
"Personally, for our characters, we've got something the fans have been asking for since Season 1…we're kicking off this season with a look at what it's like for these characters to juggle undercover work."
O'Neil resumes her role as Lucy Chen in Season 5 of The Rookie at 8 p.m. Sunday on CTV.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Search underway for missing N.L. woman reportedly swept out to sea
A search is underway in southwestern Newfoundland for a woman who was reportedly swept out to sea after a wave struck her home during post-tropical storm Fiona.
After the storm: residents of Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec survey damage
A day after post-tropical storm Fiona left a trail of destruction through Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec, residents of a coastal town in western Newfoundland continued to pick through wreckage strewn across their community, easily the most damaged area in the region.
Ukraine receives U.S. air defence system
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in an interview broadcast on Sunday that Ukraine had received sophisticated air defence systems from the United States.
Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness
Russia's rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its 'army is not able to fight,' Ukraine's president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up.
The incredible power of Fiona making landfall in Atlantic Canada through the eyes of storm chasers
Post-tropical storm Fiona walloped Atlantic Canada after making landfall early Saturday and storm chasers captured the incredible power as the storm roared ashore.
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
Age and immigration: 'Very difficult' for applicants once they turn 40
Canada is credited for having one of the world’s most immigrant-friendly policies, but a CTVNews.ca analysis finds the criteria used to prioritize applicants based on age leaves many at a disadvantage.
Scheer says Conservative caucus will support Liberal GST rebate plan
Conservative House Leader Andrew Scheer says Pierre Poilievre's caucus will be supporting the Liberal government's bill to temporarily double the GST credit. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Scheer said 'putting tax dollars back in the pockets of Canadians is something that Conservatives have always supported.'
Edmonton
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
Showcasing Tibetan culture at fundraiser bazaar
Edmontonians have the chance to experience Tibetan culture over the weekend at a fundraising bazaar for the Gaden Samten Ling Tibetan Buddhist Meditation Society.
-
'I don't want giving to hurt': Edmonton Food Bank seeks donations of any size as demand soars
Bags of food donations were picked up around the city over the day for the Edmonton Food Bank's (EFB) annual food drive, which comes as the demand for services reaches record highs.
Vancouver
-
Motorcyclist fined, bike impounded after West Kelowna incident, RCMP say
A motorcyclist who sped away from police at more than twice the speed limit has received several tickets and had his vehicle impounded, Kelowna RCMP say.
-
Former Whistler, Vancouver fire chief John McKearney receives national honour
After more than 40 years of service, former Vancouver and Whistler fire chief John McKearney has received one of the highest honours in his field.
-
Vancouver mayoral candidates debate how to make Chinatown, DTES safer
The increase in street crime and random violence that's currently plaguing Vancouver is particularly noticeable in Chinatown.
Atlantic
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
-
N.S., P.E.I. announce comfort centre locations after extensive damage from Fiona
As Maritimers assess the damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona, a number of comfort centres have been made available for residents to get food and water, recharge devices and receive up-to-date information. Here is a list of the comfort centre locations announced so far.
-
Several public schools across N.S. closing Monday due to power outages, unsafe road conditions from Fiona
Public school classes are cancelled Monday in many parts of Nova Scotia as the province recovers from post-tropical storm Fiona.
Vancouver Island
-
Road closures, temporary surveillance cameras planned for law enforcement memorial
Victoria police will close roads and install temporary surveillance cameras in the vicinity of the provincial legislature Sunday as officers from around the province gather for the annual Law Enforcement Memorial.
-
Riders set off on 25th annual Tour de Rock
After months of preparation, the 25th annual Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock is officially underway.
-
79-year-old B.C. choir conductor constructs 'little libraries' to donate to others
Although he's the same age as Mick Jagger, and has worked in the music business for a similar length of time, there is one difference between between the Rolling Stones frontman and Bruce More.
Toronto
-
Ontario's first diverging diamond interchange opens tomorrow
Ontario's first-ever diverging diamond interchange will open to drivers Monday morning.
-
'We haven’t found a shoe, a wallet, or a hat': Search for elderly Toronto man approaches 3-month mark
The search for elderly Toronto man Antonio Madeira is now almost at the three-month mark.
-
Daytime stabbing at Toronto supermarket sends two to hospital
Two men have been transported to hospital after a stabbing at a Toronto supermarket Sunday afternoon.
Montreal
-
Police investigating Brossard apartment fire deaths of mother and children as triple homicide
A mother and her two children were killed Sunday morning following an apartment fire in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore. Longueuil police (SPAL) are now investigating the incident as a triple-homicide.
-
Quebec safety minister visits storm-beaten Magdalen Islands
Quebec Public Safety Minister Geneviève Guilbault flew to the Magdalen Islands Sunday morning to see the extend of the damage left in the wake of post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
'We saw what happened in Ontario': Quebecers urged to vote in provincial election
An incumbent premier and his party sail through an election campaign as a fragmented opposition vies to capture the attention of voters in the absence of a central rallying issue or tide-turning missteps.
Ottawa
-
OPP officer injured after cruiser rammed during traffic stop
Ontario Provincial Police say an officer was airlifted to an Ottawa hospital after being rammed during a traffic stop.
-
Ottawa police warn of bear sighting on Old Quarry Trail in Kanata
Ottawa police say access to the Old Quarry Trail is restricted after someone spotted a bear Sunday.
-
Here's how much you need to earn to afford a home in Ottawa
A new report from RateHub.ca shows that homebuyers will need to be making at least $129,980 to meet the requirements to obtain a mortgage for the average priced home in the capital, with a 20 per cent down payment.
Kitchener
-
Historical charges laid, accused in Lucas Shortreed case granted bail, inclusionary flags damaged: Top stories of the week
Police have laid charges in the death of Lucas Shortreed 14 years after the 18-year-old was killed in a hit and run near Alma, Ont.
-
Another report of a Kitchener fight involving over a dozen youth
For the third time in less than two weeks, police in Waterloo region are investigating a large fight involving youth.
-
Three pedestrians taken to hospital following crash in Cambridge
Three pedestrians have been taken to hospital, one of whom officials say is suffering from life-threatening injuries, after a collision in Cambridge.
Saskatoon
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.
Northern Ontario
-
Second annual Timmins MiniCon underway this weekend
The Northern Ontario Expo is holding its second annual Timmins MiniCon this weekend, to celebrate geek culture and give local vendors more exposure in the community.
-
Ontario government won't divulge progress in autism program rollout
The Ontario government is refusing to publicly divulge its progress in enrolling children in core autism therapies.
-
Fiona’s destruction laid bare in video showing homes washed away in Newfoundland
A shocking video shows the devastating impact of post-tropical storm Fiona on the town of Isle aux Morts, N.L., as the sea overtakes land and scatters wood, tires and boats across the beach.
Winnipeg
-
'We were pretty lucky': Winnipegger living in Halifax dealing with Fiona aftermath
As a Winnipegger living in Halifax, Justin Cross says he didn't know what to expect as post-tropical storm Fiona pummelled Atlantic Canada.
-
Winnipeg police warn of 'new twist' on scam targeting grandparents
A new twist on a scam targeting grandparents has Winnipeg police warning the public to be alert and trust their gut when answering the phone.
-
Winnipeg police officer dies after child pornography charges laid against him
A police officer has died shortly after being charged with child pornography offences.
Regina
-
Tim Hortons sprinkle donut campaign in Sask. will support James Smith Cree Nation community fund
From Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, the Tim Hortons Orange Sprinkle Donut Campaign in Saskatchewan will help support the James Smith Cree Nation Community Fund as well as Indigenous organizations such as the Orange Shirt Society.
-
Saskatchewan Police Memorial Ride to Remember ends in Regina
Members of various police services in Saskatchewan took part in this year’s “Ride to Remember,” an annual bike ride in memory of those lost in the line of duty.
-
N.S. premier calls extensive damage from Fiona 'heartbreaking,' says restoring power is top priority
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says damage left behind from post-tropical storm Fiona is extensive, calling it "heartbreaking," during a live news conference Sunday.