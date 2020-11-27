CALGARY -- A Calgary woman has a million reasons to smile after her guaranteed prize draw number matched the winning number in an October LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Pamela Dyck-Viner, who purchased her ticket for the Oct. 28 draw at the Sobeys in Tuscany, says she was skeptical after checking her numbers on the app.

"I didn’t believe it," recalled Dyck-Viner. "I pushed my phone across the counter to my boyfriend and told him to tell me what it said."

Dyck-Viner says she won't repeat the strong words she used after checking and rechecking the numbers, before accepting that she had won the million dollar prize.

"I can retire now, which is just perfect, then I’m going to give some to my kids," she said. "Maybe also do some travelling once it’s safe."

The winning guaranteed prize draw number in the Oct. 28 drawing was 31549785-01.