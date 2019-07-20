Calgarians partied like it was 1969 on Saturday.

A couple hundred people came out to the University of Calgary’s Rothney Astrophysical Observatory near Priddis to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

Students and astrophysics fanatics launched model rockets high into the sky to commemorate the great achievement.

Courtney Bashnick, with the Student Organization for Aerospace Research (SOAR), and her team showcased their latest projects for the public.

The U of C astrophysics students says it’s an incredible chance to get involved with the community on such a special occasion.

“I think it’s just really exciting to be able to go into space and do the research,” she said.

“I think going to the moon was a really great accomplishment and I’d love to see us go to Mars.”

Phil Langill, director of the Rothney Astrophysical Observatory, shares that passion. He spoke briefly Saturday about advancements in space travel and recalls watching the moon landing half a century ago.

“It just captures the imagination of the youngster’s mind, my mind back in the day, but I’m pretty sure everyone had some sort of curiosity of what was going on,” he said.

“The legacy of space travel and the legacy of getting people engaged about space exploration was really just the beginning of a fantastic 50-year journey.”

Visitors to the observatory on Saturday also had the chance to look through telescopes, jump around in a moon bounce, and write special letters about the Apollo mission in a 50-year time capsule.