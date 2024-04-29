Guinness World Record attempt made in Drumheller, Alta.

Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday.

The community is hoping to break the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as dinosaurs.

Participants had to wear full-body dinosaur costumes.

Thousands of people dressed as dinosaurs descended on Drumheller, Alta., on Saturday. (Source: Travel Drumheller)

The current world record is 252 people, set in Los Angeles in 2019.

About 1,100 dinos gathered in Dundurn, Sask., last year but that hasn't been officially recognized by Guinness yet.

The final results of the Drumheller effort should be known in a couple of days.