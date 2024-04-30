Serious crash closes Highway 22 in M.D. of Ranchland

A serious collision in the Municipal District of Ranchland, Alta., has left Highway 22 impassable in both directions, Mounties say.

According to RCMP, the crash occurred on Tuesday along Highway 22, about five kilometres north of Highway 520.

As of Tuesday evening, RCMP expected the roadway to remain closed for hours.

Mounties out of Claresholm and Nanton are on scene, as are emergency crews.

No details have been provided regarding the number of vehicles involved in the crash, or injuries.