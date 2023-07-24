Calgarians find ways to beat the heat and enjoy a sunny summer day outdoors
As we near the end of July and the thermometer climbs above 30 C, many Calgarians are spending time outside but are also doing their best to do it smartly.
Bruce Hall was watching his grandchildren play in the water at Sandy Beach along the Elbow River on Monday.
"We've got it all," he said.
"They've got their hats on and they're sprayed with sunscreen and they're in good shape."
Maeve Hinton is eight years old and, along with her 10-year-old brother, were floating down the Elbow River on rafts with their mom.
They know they have to be protected from the sun.
"Screen and drink lots of water," Maeve said.
"It's just fun to swim in the places that you can swim. It's fun to get wet."
Kathleen Hosfield, a season pass holder at Heritage Park, knows it's important to arrive early before the heat of the day sets in.
"It's so important, yes," she said,
"We always have the kids in big sun hats. I'm always wearing my big sun hat and we've got our SPF 50 or more on, always."
Dominic Terry, strategic communications manager at the park, says while staff wear period costumes, they're not made of wool and can actually keep the people wearing them cool.
"The costuming department uses a certain kind of fabric in the costumes that actually helps ... if you have the whole costume on, it actually airs itself out pretty well," he said.
"So that's one of the things that we do here to try to keep people as cool as possible."
Terry says staff are always encouraged to drink lots of water, wear a hat and seek out shade as much as possible.
"There are people in the midway or the fairgrounds that are in the sun, so we're moving them around as much as possible," he said.
"Having them drink lots of water and keep that hat on all the time."
Daniel McEwan heads a crew of five working for Liquaforce on underground sewer lines.
The team has to be in the sun to get the job done.
"Usually, it gets pretty hot, especially with wearing the orange coveralls and the long sleeves," he said.
"That orange is not as hot as black but it still gets pretty hot, especially when you're all covered up."
McEwan says he hosts a morning meeting to talk safety with the team and remind everyone to stay hydrated.
"You gotta get the job done," McEwan said.
"Luckily enough, that truck has got a reefer, so it's cold, so we go in there if we have to cool off. We're working in there part of the time anyway, so it's a nice little cool downtime."
Madeleine Lloyd was at the South Glenmore Water Park with her six-week-old son Wallace.
The two found a shady spot with friends to enjoy the hot day.
"Especially just breaking out of COVID, we're finally able to enjoy each other and the nice weather," she said.
"And that's something we didn't get to do, so we're very fortunate to have a summer baby, let alone a baby outside of COVID now."
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
Canadian housing agency staff received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022
Staff at Canada's national housing agency received nearly $27 million in bonuses in 2022 according to documents released through access to information requests.
Freeland says feds' ability to spend 'not infinite' as Toronto requests more money
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the province of Ontario should be contributing more to the City of Toronto, amid requests from Canada's largest municipality for more money to help address its budgetary shortfall.
Trudeau to shuffle his cabinet as soon as Wednesday: sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making preparations to shuffle his cabinet, with the rejig of his front bench set to happen as early as Wednesday, senior government sources confirm to CTV News.
Car crashes inside Ontario elementary school
New video has surfaced showing the extensive damage caused by a vehicle that crashed through a brick wall at an elementary school in Ontario on Monday morning and ended up inside the building’s library.
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
‘Highly resistant’ gonorrhea on the rise in Canada, other countries: World Health Organization
Several countries, including Canada, are seeing a spike in cases of gonorrhea that are ‘highly resistant’ to existing treatments, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent guidance for testing for and diagnosing sexually transmitted infections.
These 8 habits could add up to 24 years to your life, study says
Adding eight healthy lifestyle choices to your life at age 40 can extend a life by up to 24 years, according to a new unpublished study analyzing data on U.S.veterans.
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Tornado watch issued for western Alberta
A tornado watch has been issued for a section of western Alberta, including Edson, Whitecourt, Niton Junction, Fox Creek and Swan Hills.
-
'A marvellous light show': Overnight storm rattles Edmonton area, swamps town to the east
Wicked lightning, rolling thunder and a burst of hard rain struck the Alberta capital early Monday morning, while the town of Tofield to the east may have been the hardest hit.
-
Terrorism charges laid against Edmonton man, British preacher
An Edmonton man was charged in a terrorism investigation in the United Kingdom on Monday.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert: Children potentially taken 'off the grid' after pre-planned abduction, RCMP say
As an Amber Alert in B.C. stretches into its sixth day, police say the alleged abduction of two young children was likely pre-planned and that the boy and girl may have been taken "off the grid."
-
Horse's death at Vancouver's Deighton Cup under investigation, witness 'shocked' and 'horrified'
Vancouver’s version of the Kentucky Derby is being marked by tragedy after one horse died during the event over the weekend.
-
Person stabbed in the face during fight in Chinatown, suspect arrested: VPD
A person was stabbed in the face during a fight in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Sunday afternoon, the Vancouver Police Department said.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia flood: Body of Windsor man, 52, recovered, human remains found
First responders in Nova Scotia have recovered the body of a 52-year-old Windsor man, along with remains of a second person swept away during extreme flooding.
-
Flooding leads to mandatory evacuations in South Shore of Nova Scotia
Residents and campers at a campground in Mahone Bay, N.S., have been forced to evacuate due to flooding damage.
-
Storm impacts rail services between Nova Scotia and New Brunswick
Following significant damage from Nova Scotia’s storm over the weekend, the only rail service connecting the province with the rest of Canada has been interrupted.
Vancouver Island
-
Bike thefts on the rise in Victoria, police warn
Victoria is a biking city, and with the recent rise in the popularity of e-bikes, more seem to be jumping onto the healthy pastime. What is also on the rise in the city is bike theft.
-
Victoria woman killed in ATV crash on Mount Washington
A 33-year-old Victoria woman is dead after a rollover ATV crash on Mount Washington. First responders were called to a trail near Nordic Drive and the Strathcona Parkway around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
-
Nanaimo pair arrested after fleeing Walmart with stolen TV on car roof
Mounties have arrested a 48-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman from Nanaimo after the pair drove off with a 75-inch television that was allegedly stolen from Walmart.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people injured after Scarborough RT train separates, derails
Multiple people were injured on Line 3 Scarborough RT after the rear car was separated from the rest of a train and derailed on Monday night.
-
Feds don't have 'infinite' money to spend on Toronto, Freeland tells Chow
Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Government of Canada is already spending plenty of money on the City of Toronto and won’t be coming to the table with additional funds to address the city’s fiscal crisis.
-
Ontario man shocked to repay $12K in CERB payments years after using them
An Ontario man says he’s been asked to pay back $12,000 of his COVID-19 benefits years after he used them.
Montreal
-
Fuel truck crash in the Laurentians injures one man and causes fuel spill
A crash in the Laurentians involving a tanker truck carrying gasoline left one man seriously injured and sent fuel spilling across the road Monday.
-
Groups seek permission to appeal Quebec court ruling maintaining school prayer ban
A Muslim organization and a civil liberties group asked for permission on Monday to appeal a Quebec Superior Court ruling that denied their request to suspend the province’s ban on visible prayer in public schools.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Ottawa
-
Here's when Ottawa's LRT is expected to start running again
Ottawa's light-rail transit system will remain out of service for at least another week, as the investigation continues into a bearing-related issue on one train.
-
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa well above 2022 levels, police chief says
Opioid overdoses in Ottawa are on the rise, the city's police chief says, and officers have administered naloxone to dozens of people.
-
Fisher finds human foot in lake in Quebec's Outaouais region
Quebec provincial police say a fisher received a shock when they discovered human remains while fishing in the Outaouais region.
Kitchener
-
Here’s why earwigs are more present in Ontario this summer
There’s been an increase in earwigs across Ontario this summer, and experts say it all has to do with the weather.
-
Driver dies, another injured from crash near Erin, Ont.
A driver has been charged following a crash near Erin, Ont. that claimed the life of a 31-year-old.
-
Mosquito pool in Brantford tests positive for West Nile
Health officials from Brantford are warning residents after mosquitoes collected from a residential neighbourhood tested positive for West Nile Virus (WNV).
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon's latest homicide suspect identified as Vernon Knorr
A man at the centre of a Nutana neighbourhood killing has been identified as Vernon Knorr.
-
Sask. man pushes for change in the Prince Albert police after losing family member
A Prince Albert man hopes to help mend the relationship between Indigenous peoples and the Prince Albert Police Service.
-
Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' cases
Saskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced to 10 years for stabbing victim to death in Sudbury
The man responsible for a fatal stabbing in Sudbury in 2021 pled guilty Monday and was sentenced to 10 years.
-
Mother, child killed in ATV crash east of Parry Sound, 9-year-old survives
A mother and her five-year-old daughter have died following a single All-Terrain Vehicle crash east of Parry Sound on Sunday night, police say.
-
Starving bear in northwest Ont. was blinded in one eye, left to suffer
Officials with the Ministry of Natural Resources & Forestry are asking the public for help in finding the person that wounded a bear and left it to suffer in northwestern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'I keep getting bumped': Manitoba woman left waiting a week for surgery with broken leg
A Manitoba woman has been waiting for a week with a broken leg, waiting for surgery that remains out of reach, with no end in sight.
-
Liquor and Lotteries employees plan more strike walkouts this week: union
All unionized employees for Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries will once again be walking out this week as the union president said there is still no deal.
-
Airplane rolls over, lands upside down near Manitoba highway: RCMP
An airplane went into a ditch, rolled over and landed upside down near a Manitoba highway on Friday.
Regina
-
Sask. COVID-19 cases remain low despite recent uptick
Saskatchewan's latest COVID-19 status report shows an uptick in confirmed cases, although numbers are low overall.
-
Sask. RCMP report surge in 'sextortion' cases
Saskatchewan RCMP say there has been a surge in reported extortion cases since the start of the year.
-
'A game changer': Saskatchewan's first water rescue and training centre opens
A ceremony in Echo Valley marked the opening of the first dedicated water rescue base and training centre in Saskatchewan for the members of the Amphibious Response Support Unit ONE.