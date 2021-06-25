CALGARY -- In a few days, Friday’s temperature is going to feel like a relief as a strong heat wave is expected to sweep through Alberta pushing temperatures above 35 degrees for multiple days.

Eight-year-old Aria Marsollier is staying cool by going rafting with her father at Sandy Park Beach in the city’s south west.

“If I get really hot I can get out of the raft and I can cool down,” she said.

"If I get too cold I can get back in the raft.”

Her father also has a few other tips to stay cool when the mercury rises.

“A nice cool basement, going for walks or bikes in the evening and we also discovered if you fill a humidifier with ice cubes it’s delightful.”

Over at The Giving Garden, a charity garden that helps feed vulnerable people in Calgary, Dawna Britnell is trying to save the veggies in the ground by spreading mulch over top of the roots.

She said the heat wave is a concern.

“We have a lot of raised beds," she said. "It's really hard for water retention obviously and we have a lot of issues up here as it is a very hostile environment so protecting our veggies from the heat, especially the roots right now is going to be extremely important for conserving water and making sure that they don't die before we are able to get them produced and out to market.”

EXTRA FOUNTAINS

The city said Thursday it will be adding extra fountains and water stations to prepare for the heat wave. Spray parks and pools will also open up and people are reminded to exercise COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Helene Hamilton, acting public education officer with Alberta Health Services EMS, said it's important to be cautious to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Some of the tips she provided include drinking plenty of water, wearing a hat, sun screen and taking breaks to find shade and air conditioning.

Hamilton said while seniors and children are more susceptible to heat emergencies, young and healthy people can also be impacted therefore it’s important to notice signs before it get serious.

“Heat exhaustion is where you’re feeling a little lethargic, kind of run down, you have a headache and feeling a little sick to your stomach,” said Hamilton.

If you feel these symptoms, that’s a good indication it’s time for you to stop whatever you’re doing and seek out some shade or cooler environment and get hydrated again.”

Hamilton said if heat exhaustion gets serious, a person’s body could stop sweating and shut down and they could start to get disoriented and confused. If this happens, it’s time to call 911.