'She definitely would be proud': Olds breaks ground on domestic violence shelter named after young mother

OLDS, ALTA. -

A new emergency shelter for women and children broke ground in Olds, Alta. on Tuesday, named in honour of a young mother who was killed in a case of alleged domestic violence.

Kirsten’s Place will provide a safe escape for those fleeing domestic violence and pays homage to Kirsten O’Donoghue, who was a 25-year-old mother of two-year-old twin boys.

She was found dead in a Bowden apartment in March 2021.

Ross Arran McInnes, 27, O’Donoghue’s boyfriend, was charged with first-degree murder in her death. The charge has not been proven in court.

The case returns to court for jury selection on May 9.

“It means a lot to my family,” said Brian Gardner, O’Donoghue’s father. “It’s difficult every day, but we’re working through it.”

Despite heavy snowfall, there was a big turnout for the ground-breaking ceremony, including O’Donoghue’s parents, step-parents, twin sister and nine other siblings.

“The weather is probably Kirsten I’d say, she’s always made things difficult,” joked her father. “She loved the snow.”

Her mother, Christina Ramage, described her daughter as bubbly and outgoing.

“Kind of quirky, she didn’t really care what anyone thought of her. She definitely would be proud this was happening in her name,” she said.

According to Joe Charigan, president of the Mountain View Emergency Shelter Society, Kirsten’s Place will have six rooms and be the first emergency shelter for women in the county, which is located between Calgary and Red Deer.

“The need is huge. We have one outreach worker and one program worker and in 2023 they dealt with 212 clients in Mountain View County and had 48 people attend their programs,” he said.

Charigan says demand for support around those fleeing domestic violence has increased more than 200 per cent in the area since before the pandemic.

“It’s definitely very well-needed at this time. If we do have people we take them to other shelters but they don’t have supports there (like) their family and their kids don’t go to school so, they end up going back," he said.

The town of Olds donated the portion of land the shelter will be built and the province contributed $125,000, but the majority of the million dollars raised came from the community.

“A lot of people knew Kirsten, they grew up with her, played sports with her, so there is a lot of local knowledge and understanding,’ said Charigan.

The family says the shelter will act as a lasting memorial and hopes it encourages other women to seek help.

“Just trying to help other families. To have a place to go,” said Gardner.

“I think for most women they can easily hide because they are ashamed. There is definitely a stigma that needs to be stopped,” said Ramage.

“There is always someone that will help, all you need to do is just say, reach out, tell somebody.”

Kirsten’s Place is set to open and begin accepting clients this fall.