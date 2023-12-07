Calgarians greeted by snow following weeks of warm weather
After enjoying a month of above seasonal temperatures, residents in Calgary are being reminded of winter and all the cold temperatures and slippery roads that come with it.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) renewed its snowfall warning for the city and several other communities on Thursday morning. A few hours later, the agency removed the warning.
It's not known how much accumulation Calgary's receIved so far, but drivers should still take precautions, such as adjusting their speed to conditions, watching out for other drivers and being prepared to stop at any time.
The City of Calgary, in a Thursday snow clearing update, said crews were out before and during the snowstorm applying anti-icing agents to bridge decks and other trouble spots.
"The city responds to snow by plowing and applying materials on the highest volume roads first to keep Calgarians moving safely: these routes include Calgary’s busiest roads, including Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, and Memorial Drive," officials said in a statement.
It is also reminding drivers to monitor driving conditions and adjust whenever necessary.
"Prepare yourself before you head out, leave plenty of time to get to where you need to go and adapt to the changing weather. Stay safe out there!"
More details on road conditions in Calgary can be found on the city's road conditions map.
