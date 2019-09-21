Have you ever wanted to don a lab coat and try your hand at complex experiments? If so, you can do just that on Saturday at the Central Library.

Members of the University of Calgary's Faculty of Science, along with Beakerhead, are hosting the Science Takeover, an event aimed at sparking exploration and curiosity through a series of activities.

The program includes demonstrations, science fiction writing workshops for teenagers and a number of different presentations throughout the day.

Some of the subjects include quantum physics, our changing oceans, parasites and our immune system and a geologist's look at the eruption of a Hawaiian volcano.

Visitors to the Central Library will also be able to enjoy a pop-up planetarium, chemistry demonstrations and tips on how to hit the bullseye with a bow and arrow each and every time.

The completely free Science Takeover runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Full program details can be found online.