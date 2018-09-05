

CTV Calgary Staff





Two people claim they're out hundreds of dollars after they tried to buy concert tickets online and say they were duped by the same person.

Foo Fighters fan Tracy Sommerville wanted to be at their Calgary show and thought she would be after posting an ad for tickets on Kijiji.

“I’ve done this many times before, it always worked out in the past,” said Sommerville.

When she got a response from the seller, Tyler Bryk, she says she asked a lot of questions.

“I was a little bit nervous about sending him money so that’s when he sent me his ID. So when I got his ID I figured everything was legit.”

So she went ahead and transferred $320.

“And instantly, oh, the tickets couldn’t be transferred and he would have to print them off and meet me tomorrow,” she said.

She says Bryk never did meet her but he did come face-to-face with Cam Parsons who was handed a hard copy of tickets to a music festival.

“The tickets looked legit so we went out to Merritt, which is about eight and half hours away, and found out they were fake,” said Parsons.

CTV News alerted viewers two years ago after another person came forward saying Bryk sold her bogus tickets to a Leafs game.

Police say they are looking into the latest complaints and say people continue to be victimized by problem ticket resellers.

“We want to put forward to the courts that these guys are continuing to perpetrate and victimize people when selling these tickets and if they show a consistent pattern, they’ll take that into consideration,” said CPS Sgt. Andy MacLeod.

Bryk is scheduled to appear in court in two weeks on numerous unrelated charges including; fraud, possessing a forged document and breach of probation. None of the allegations have been tested in court.

Bryk has previously been convicted of dozens of fraud, theft and stolen property offences. Sentences have ranged from fines to jail time.

CTV News tried to contact Bryk but he didn’t return our calls. A text was sent back claiming it was the wrong number and the address that appeared on the ID Bryk showed to Sommerville was not actually his home.

Sommerville and Parsons say they are out hundreds of dollars and they are now warning others.

“Even if it’s a little bit of money or what it is, it’s still violating and very much of an annoyance,” said Parsons.

Police suggest people stick to buying tickets from reputable places like Ticketmaster and StubHub and are asking potential victims to call them.

They say if the price is well below face value, it's likely too good to be true.

Three additional people have reached out to CTV News claiming they believe they have fallen victim to Bryk.

The phone number for Tyler Bryk has an Alberta area code and the voicemail claims he works for the Florida Panthers NHL team. A spokesperson for the organization says no such individual works for them.

(With files from Brenna Rose)