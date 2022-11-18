Calgary a 'powerful driver' of Alberta's economy, Smith says

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, during her first address at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce, spoke about the way ahead for the province in the years to come.

She also had great things to say about Calgary.

"It is one of the most powerful drivers of the Alberta economy. It accounts for one-third of the province's GDP and is well on the way to becoming one of Canada's high-tech, financial and energy hubs as more companies from around the world set up headquarters and branches here."

Smith says Calgary is also attracting people who move to the city for a great quality of life.

"Calgary will get the care and attention from our government," she said.

One of those ways will be through the recently announced plan to upgrade Deerfoot Trail, the city's busiest highway that is long known to be in need of improvements.

Smith also had praise for the city's business leaders, saying she knows what sort of challenges entrepreneurs face.

"You really punch above your weight. You have your fingers on the pulse of everything that happens in Calgary's business community and I really think of you not as just a policy think-tank as not just for city issues," she said.

"We've seen that you do good work on the provincial issue, certainly nationally as well."

The premier also said she wants to "reset the relationship" with municipal leaders.

"We are all serving the same people and we are all dealing with the same concerns and the same challenges."

Smith addressed some of those challenges – the war in Ukraine and associated supply chain issues, affordability and "punishing policies" on Canada's and Alberta's energy sector – saying she has plans to take them all on.

"Last month I was pleased to announce my team – Alberta's team – to tackle this new challenge with a talented and experienced cabinet that is ready to take on this challenge."

Smith says through the mandate letters she has sent to those members of her cabinet, she has laid out her way forward for Alberta.

"Our economy has real momentum. More and more job creators are realizing the benefits of doing business in Alberta. We have made real progress in diversifying our economy, but we want to see even more."

Despite that, she isn't blind to "the stormy skies ahead" for Alberta and the rest of Canada.

"The road will continue to get harder, so we must work harder to stand out from the crowd," she said.

"We are going to continue to strengthen our labour market through skills development and active talent recruitment from other parts of Canada and from around the world."

However, Smith says the best thing she knows her government can do for businesses is to listen.

"About what you need to run your businesses efficiently and to earn money," Smith said.

"We want to run on an attitude of producing results instead of obsessing about processes."