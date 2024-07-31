Calgary accountant gets two-year suspended sentence for fraud, theft

A Calgary accountant convicted of fraud and theft after stealing from a Red Deer woman's estate has received a two-year suspended sentence.

Jeff Borschowa, a family friend, was hired by Colleen Monier's family in 2011 after she died of brain cancer.

He pleaded guilty and the Crown and defence agreed he overcharged the family up to a quarter-million dollars.

But the family's lawyer tells CTV News the victims are very disappointed at the suspended sentence, saying it's very difficult under Alberta law for beneficiaries to monitor executors and there's zero chance victims will see a dime.

Monier's brother, Michael Palmer, also expressed his disappointment to CTV News:

"In a way, I find that very, very lenient. He stole a few hundred thousand dollars and his defence really played up the victim card," Palmer said.

"But he'd do anything to avoid jail time, of course. So, I'm disappointed with the sentence but (it's) not totally surprising, as the justice system can often be lenient on criminals."