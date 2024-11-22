Calgary activates transit detours amid snowfall warning

The City of Calgary’s transit snow detours will be activated on Friday night, with the city expected to receive dozens of centimetres of snow.

The city is under a snowfall warning with up to 35 centimetres of snow possible in parts of Alberta by Saturday night.

Calgary’s snow detours will be activated at 8 p.m. and are expected to be in place until Monday morning.

The detours help drivers avoid areas where buses often get stuck.

“Calgary Transit takes many factors into account when planning and implementing snow detours, including where and how often buses get stuck, feedback from customers and insights from our staff,” Jenn Boyer, Calgary Transit’s transit relations specialist, said in a Friday news release.

The city recently made changes to several detour routes. Visit the city’s website to see which routes will be affected by detours.

Environment and Climate Change Canada said snow in southern Alberta will continue spreading northward overnight, with five to 10 centimetres of accumulation possible by Saturday morning.

The heaviest snowfall is expected on Saturday, with another 10 to 25 centimetres in the forecast. The snow is expected to taper off by Saturday evening.