CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary activates transit detours amid snowfall warning

    A Calgary Transit bus drives through the snow in this undated image. (CTV News) A Calgary Transit bus drives through the snow in this undated image. (CTV News)
    Share

    The City of Calgary’s transit snow detours will be activated on Friday night, with the city expected to receive dozens of centimetres of snow.

    The city is under a snowfall warning with up to 35 centimetres of snow possible in parts of Alberta by Saturday night.

    Calgary’s snow detours will be activated at 8 p.m. and are expected to be in place until Monday morning.

    The detours help drivers avoid areas where buses often get stuck.

    “Calgary Transit takes many factors into account when planning and implementing snow detours, including where and how often buses get stuck, feedback from customers and insights from our staff,” Jenn Boyer, Calgary Transit’s transit relations specialist, said in a Friday news release.

    The city recently made changes to several detour routes. Visit the city’s website to see which routes will be affected by detours.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada said snow in southern Alberta will continue spreading northward overnight, with five to 10 centimetres of accumulation possible by Saturday morning.

    The heaviest snowfall is expected on Saturday, with another 10 to 25 centimetres in the forecast. The snow is expected to taper off by Saturday evening.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canada's tax relief plan: Who gets a cheque?

    The Canadian government has unveiled its plans for a sweeping GST/HST pause on select items during the holiday period. The day after the announcement, questions remain on how the whole thing will work.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News