Calgary announces plan to help N.W.T. evacuees
The City of Calgary is extending a helping hand to residents of the Northwest Territories who've been forced out their homes because of a massive wildfire.
The capital city of Yellowknife, along with several other surrounding communities, were ordered evacuated on Thursday.
Officials say it "is a very serious situation" for the city of approximately 20,000 people, given that the approaching Behchoko/Yellowknife wildfire is 162,936 hectares in size and is about 16 kilometres from city limits.
Without any rain, the blaze is expected to reach city limits by the weekend, officials said.
"In conjunction with the city of Yellowknife, we are setting up an extensive line of sprinklers and high volume water systems surrounding the city. These systems are intended to discourage ignition and to protect structures, if wildfire does encroach," said Mike Westwick, N.W.T. wildfire information officer on Thursday.
Westwick said crews will also be on the ground laying down fire retardant across the city's perimeter.
"We'll be looking to direct attack that fire as (efficiently) as possible. We're going to be looking to slow it down and we're going to be continuing to do good work on the ground to slow the spread towards Yellowknife."
The evacuation comes during the worst wildfire season in Canadian history, with more than 1,000 active fires burning across the country.
The City of Calgary is expected to announce details of its aid plan at 11 a.m.
(With files from CTVNews.ca)
