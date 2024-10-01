Calgary-area gas well explosion injures 5 workers, 3 critically

The Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) says safeguards have been put in place at a gas well fire north of the town of Cochrane.

At 2 p.m. on Monday, five people were taken to hospital following an explosion and fire at an HWN Energy sweet gas well, eight kilometres north of the community near Big Hill Springs Road and Range Road 40.

EMS said three of the patients were in life-threatening condition.

In a statement, the AER said roadblocks have been set up to protect the public and help emergency crews at the scene.

"AER staff are at site assessing the situation and evaluating the ongoing response efforts," the statement said.

"We will maintain a presence on site and continue ongoing communication with HWN to ensure that public safety and environmental protection are upheld, and that all regulatory requirements are met."

As of Tuesday morning, Rocky View County fire services remained at the scene and teams from Alberta Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) were also present.

OHS said its initial investigation is that there was an explosion at the site.

"It is always tragic when workers are hurt on the job. Our government’s goal is to have all workers return home safely after every workday," read a statement from an OHS spokesperson

HWN Energy, the owner of the site, says it isn't sure about the exact cause of the incident, but it has sent out emergency response teams.

All of the victims were contractors, the company said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, we have evacuated non-essential personnel from the immediate area and have established an exclusion zone around the site," it said.

"We are in close communication with local authorities, and all necessary regulatory bodies have been informed."

The company says it will provide further information as it becomes available.