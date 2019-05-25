David Proctor, who set out to beat the Guinness World Record for the greatest distance run on a treadmill in 12 hours achieved his goal on Saturday afternoon.

The Okotoks runner broke the first record by running 95.59 miles (153.8 km) in under 12 hours and then broke the 100 mile record with a time of 12:32:26.

The previous record was held by Italian Vito Intini, who ran 152.50 km in 13 hours and 42 minutes, set back in December 2018.

Proctor is participating in the event in support of research for relapsing encephalopathy with cerebellar ataxia (RECA), a rare disease which has afflicted his son.

According to Canada's Rare Disease Foundation, one in 12 Canadians suffers from a rare disease, but less than a million dollars is raised nationally each year.

(With files from Mark Villani)