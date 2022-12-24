Calgary burger joint aims to give away 1,000 to people in need

A local burger joint is helping make the holidays a little bit brighter for the city's less fortunate.

Each year on Christmas Eve, Flippin' Burgers on 10th Street gives out as many free burgers as possible to people in need.

It will be delivering between 700 and 800 burgers to the Mustard Seed and Drop-In Centre and more to anyone who walks in and asks for one.

The restaurant hopes to distribute more than 1,000 burgers.

Staff have ben busy cooking burgers since eight in the morning and a while it's a lot of work, co-owner Jorgji Qiro says it's worth it.

"They're really grateful and they know that every year on the 24th, it's going to be the same thing – so we're just happy to help."

Qiro says his family understands what it means to have hard times.

Co-owner Jorgji Qiro says he hopes to give away 1,000 on Christmas Eve

"My family is from Albania," he says, "They came here as immigrants and they know a lot about poverty and what it's like, so they like giving back to the community and helping anyone in need."

Flippin' Burgers has been doing this for four years and doesn't plan on stopping.

Flippin' Burgers on 10th Street in Calgary gives away free burgers every Christmas Eve